Charles Schwab appoints Wurster president

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation announced Oct. 12 the appointment of Rick Wurster as President of The Charles Schwab Corporation, effective Oct. 15. In his new role, Wurster will report to Walt Bettinger, Chief Executive Officer of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Wurster is currently a Managing Director and head of Schwab Asset Management. He joined Schwab in early 2016 and has worked closely with Bettinger and other Schwab executives over the past five years. Before joining Schwab, Wurster was employed at Wellington Management and McKinsey & Company. He has a Master of Business Administration from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Science in economics from Villanova University. He holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designations.

Bettinger commented on Mr. Wurster’s appointment: “Rick is an exceptional executive and leader and I am thrilled to continue working with him in his expanded role. His client focus aligns with the Through Clients’ Eyes strategy that originated with our founder, Chuck Schwab, and has guided our firm for almost 50 years.”

Wurster’s organization will include Investor Services, Advisor Services, Workplace Financial Services, and International Services, in addition to Schwab Asset Management.

Charles Schwab is based in Westlake and has over 5,000 employees in North Texas.