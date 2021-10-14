Thursday, October 14, 2021
67.2 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBanking

PNC completes conversion of former BBVA branches

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
PNC signage conversion courtesy photo

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) on Oct. 12 announced it has completed the conversion of 2.6 million customers, 9,000 employees and nearly 600 branches across seven states from BBVA USA to PNC Bank.

PNC Financial Services Group in November 2020 announced it would acquire the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash. That purchase included BBVA’s 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. Many of those Texas branches are in North Texas.

The bank reports that the simultaneous conversion of BBVA USA customers and employees to PNC’s network and platforms was completed, and BBVA USA branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico reopened October 12, as PNC Bank locations.

“Since the announcement of our definitive agreement last November, we have been looking forward to today – and to introducing PNC as a strong national competitor in all areas of our business,” said PNC Chairman, President and CEO William S. Demchak. “To have achieved this milestone in less than a year is noteworthy and is thanks to the tireless collaboration between PNC and BBVA USA teams. Beginning today, we move forward together as PNC Bank, extending our Main Street model by offering our innovative products and services to even more clients and customers across the country, supporting our new and expanded communities, and ultimately, building and growing strong relationships.”

With the completion of this acquisition PNC now has a coast-to-coast franchise and a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the U.S., providing a network of approximately 2,700 branch locations and 19,000 ATMs, offering PNC customers free access to their cash.

Previous articleFort Worth’s Leon Bridges partners on new wireless earbuds
Next articleWilliam Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate