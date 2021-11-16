Regions Bank names new consumer banking leader for Texas

Regions Bank on Nov. 16 announced Michael Pardue will serve as consumer banking executive leading the company’s expanded branch-banking operations in Texas, including the fast-growing markets of Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin.

Regions has significantly invested in newly constructed and modernized branches in Texas in recent years. These investments are producing results with more customers discovering Regions’ relationship-based approach to banking. Further, the company’s branch network upgrades are complemented by ongoing investments in digital banking solutions, which customers are increasingly leveraging in addition to the consultative service they receive at Regions’ branches.

Pardue, a financial services industry veteran of 20 years, makes the move to Texas from Memphis, Tennessee, where he served as Regions’ consumer banking executive for the Mid-South territory. Pardue began his career in the branch with Regions’ predecessor bank, Union Planters, earning promotions to financial relationship consultant, retail manager and consumer banking manager positions before accepting the Mid-South consumer leadership role in 2015.

“Michael’s two decades of experience working in and with our branches have given him especially valuable insights into understanding the needs of customers and exceeding their expectations,” said Steve Nivet, consumer banking regional executive for Regions Bank. “He knows customers have more choices than ever for how they conduct their banking business – whether it’s in a branch, through Regions’ enhanced digital services, or our upgraded ATMs. So he focuses our teams on consistently evolving how we serve our clients as relationship bankers who deliver customized service rather than merely facilitate transactions. Michael’s leadership will further differentiate Regions Bank as a premier financial services provider for people and businesses in Texas.”

Pardue’s previous Mid-South consumer leadership role involved overseeing branch teams in Memphis and throughout West Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and North Mississippi. He is a nine-time Regions Chairman’s Club Award recipient, an honor recognizing the bank’s top bank performers.

Pardue’s new role is part of a territory realignment by Regions that is designed to provide an exclusive Consumer Banking leadership focus on Texas-specific branches in Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and additional community markets. Pardue succeeds Earl Connell, who recently was named as consumer banking executive for Regions in the company’s growing Central and East Florida markets.

“Over the past several years, Regions Bank has demonstrated its commitment to Texas by investing in state-of-the-art branches featuring both the latest technology and a more personalized approach to service,” said Pardue. “We take the time to listen to customers’ unique needs and develop a plan for how they can meet those needs. I am grateful to my predecessors for the foundation they have built, and our teams are excited to begin this new chapter as we attract new customers and deepen our relationships with the people and businesses we already serve.”

Regions’ most recent branch investments include Houston-area locations in The Woodlands and Egypt-Magnolia. Next up is Windsong Ranch in the Dallas area, scheduled to open before year’s end.

Pardue earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Tennessee in Martin. He is a graduate of Leadership Memphis and serves as a member of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South Board of Directors and led Regions’ Mid-South United Way associate giving campaign in 2020. Pardue is also a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Memphis and has actively volunteered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He looks forward to building deep ties not only within the Houston community but also other communities across his new territory.

Regions Bank recently added a veteran Fort Worth banker to lead its Commercial Banking team here.

On Nov. 4, Regions announced that Brian Happel will serve as Fort Worth market executive for Regions while also guiding Regions’ team of Fort Worth Commercial Banking professionals. Happel has most recently served as Fort Worth Market CEO for BBVA USA for the past seven years and was Fort Worth Market President for nine years. As market executive at Regions Bank, Happel will also work with other Regions officials to support community engagement that supports initiatives such as economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness.

In addition to Happel joining Regions in a leadership capacity, four new Commercial Banking relationship managers have joined Happel, expanding Regions’ team dedicated to serving businesses across Fort Worth and western portions of the Metroplex. Like Happel, Julie Cottongame, Matt Henderson, Abby Oliver and Kyle Sederstrom will work alongside business clients throughout Tarrant, Denton, Parker, Wise and Johnson counties.