Southlake-based Solo Stove company files for IPO

Solo Brands Inc., Southlake-based owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, announced Oct. 4 that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Solo Brands is a DTC platform that offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak, and Isle paddleboards.