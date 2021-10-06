Wednesday, October 6, 2021
59.9 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBanking

Southlake-based Solo Stove company files for IPO

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Facebook

Solo Brands Inc., Southlake-based owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, announced Oct. 4 that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Solo Brands is a DTC platform that offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak, and Isle paddleboards. 

Previous articleBroadway Baptist Church special music Sunday as Travis retires
Next articleRebranded branding company fills up PROOF space on Vickery
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

970x250_DM_Leasing

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate