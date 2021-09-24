TPG makes managment changes ahead of possible IPO

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco, on Sept. 23 announced that Todd B. Sisitsky has been named as President of the firm, effective immediately. TPG also made some other management changes. The firm, which has $108 billion of assets under management and investment, has been said to be positioning itself for a public offering, but no official announcement has been made. Industry reports indicate these moves are related to that plan.

Sisitsky will continue as Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital and Co-Head of the platform’s healthcare investing efforts. As President, Sisitsky will focus on the investment activities of the firm and will work closely with CEO Jon Winkelried and the executive leadership team to develop and execute on TPG’s growth strategy. His appointment brings deep investment expertise to the firm’s executive function, while continuing to enable investment excellence at the platform level.

“Todd is an exceptionally talented and creative investor who has been instrumental in developing and executing TPG’s thematic and growth-oriented approach,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG. “Over his nearly two decades at the firm, Todd has earned the trust and respect of the partnership, the investment community, and the many management teams who regard him as a strong leader, partner, and representative of TPG. His appointment marks another important step in the natural evolution of TPG’s leadership and I look forward to working closely with Todd as the firm’s first President.”

Sisitsky joined TPG’s private equity team in 2003 to focus on healthcare investing. Under his leadership, TPG Capital has established a market-leading healthcare franchise, deploying more than $21 billion in capital across more than 25 companies and launching TPG Healthcare Partners, one of the largest pools of capital exclusively dedicated to the sector. Sisitsky was appointed Managing Partner of TPG Capital in 2015 and has since led the team in successfully implementing a highly disciplined investment strategy driven by deep sector expertise and focused on enabling long-term growth and value creation. Sisitsky is a member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and the Holdings Committee.

“Throughout my nearly 20 years at the firm, I’ve had the opportunity to help build and grow an organization and ecosystem that is deeply committed to its people, clients, and values, and is guided by a focus on investment excellence and growth,” said Sisitsky. “It is an honor to assume the role of President and to join Jon and the executive team in leading TPG through its next evolution.”

In addition to Sisitsky’s appointment, TPG announced a series of leadership promotions across its flagship private equity and growth equity investment platforms. Together, these leaders have more than 80 years of collective experience at the firm and exemplify TPG’s ongoing focus on disciplined investing, innovation, and entrepreneurialism.

Partner Nehal Raj has been promoted to Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. Raj has been with the firm for more than 15 years and currently co-leads the firm’s investment activities in software & enterprise technology. He has led notable investments for the firm, including Boomi, C3 AI, CCC Information Services, Planview, WellSky, Wind River, and Zscaler. Raj will continue to serve as Co-Managing Partner of TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD) alongside David Trujillo.

Partner David Trujillo has been promoted to Co-Managing Partner of TPG Growth. In his new role, Trujillo will join existing TPG Growth Co-Managing Partners, Matt Hobart and Mike Stone, in managing and overseeing the platform. The promotion broadens Trujillo's leadership role across TPG's growth-focused investing strategies, which include TTAD, where he serves as Co-Managing Partner alongside Raj. Trujillo has been with the firm for more than 16 years and has led notable internet, digital media, & communications (IDMC) investments, including Airbnb, Astound Broadband, CAA (Creative Artists Agency), DirecTV, Entertainment Partners, Spotify, and Uber. He will continue in his current role as Head of IDMC across all strategies.

“Developing and attracting world-class talent and building strong teams has been at the core of TPG’s success over the past 30 years,” said Jim Coulter, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of TPG. “Todd, Nehal, Jeff, and David have spent the majority of their careers at TPG and in that time have established themselves as outstanding investors, mentors, and leaders. As we look at the opportunities ahead, it’s clear that this talented group embodies the collaborative culture of our firm and puts us in a position to continue to invest with excellence, execute on our core business objectives, and pursue our growth strategy.”