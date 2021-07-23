Vantage Centre breaks ground for high-profile West Freeway location

It’s been a big week for groundbreakings. First, there was The Rosedale on Tuesday. Texas Wesleyan University held the groundbreaking – albeit inside because of weather – for The Rosedale, a 48,721 square foot, student residential apartment building on the corner of East Rosedale Street and Collard Street

On Thursday, July 22, there was another one at 3400 West Freeway in Fort Worth.

Vantage Centre, a 30,000 square-foot Class A office building to be located at the crossroads of Interstate 30, Chisolm Trail Parkway, and Montgomery Street, broke ground.

Vantage Bank Texas will be the anchor tenant of the city’s newest Class A office development. This will be the 3rd and largest Fort Worth branch office for Vantage Bank Texas since the bank opened its first Fort Worth location two years ago. Along with the best-in-class products and services offered by Vantage Bank Texas, visitors to this branch location will enjoy the building’s added convenience of the first of its kind fully automated robotic parking valet.

Attending the groundbreaking were public officials, local chamber members, development executives with Cornerstone Projects Group, Trident Structures, Stream Realty Partners, Vantage Bank Texas President & CEO, Jeff Sinnott, and other guests.

Vantage Bank Texas, a family-owned, Texas-based $2.8 billion community bank, is focused on expanding its footprint in Fort Worth and this location will play a key role in that expansion.