6666 Ranch reportedly under contract

The late Anne Marion’s artwork was recently sold by Sotheby’s and now word is that the legendary 6666 Ranch is under contract for sale.

According to a Twitter post from Chas. S Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales, “The Legendary Four Sixes Ranch along with the Dixon Creek Ranch Div. & the Frisco Creek Ranch Div. is currently under contract for the first time in its history.”

The historic ranch was first established in 1870 and now spans 266,255-plus acres in West Texas.

Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son has listed the property for sale at $341 million. The property is located in King County. Lubbock is 95 miles to the west, Wichita Falls is 115 miles to the east, and Fort Worth is 200 miles to the southeast.

According to an article in The Texas Spur the buyer may be screenwriter/producer Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Texas and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth. Sheridan is a co-creator and producer on the popular Paramount Network television series Yellowstone. The success of Yellowstone has caused interest in a second, related series from Sheridan based on the 6666 Ranch.

The 6666 Ranch (pronounced Four Sixes), originally part of the massive Burk Burnett holdings, was passed down to Anne Burnett Marion after his death. Anne Marion died at age 81 on Feb. 11, 2020, and terms of her will dictated all of her ranching operations would be sold, according to the brokerage.

Anne Marion was a major benefactor and leader in Fort Worth for years and a driving force behind the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth as well as a founder of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.