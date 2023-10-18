Back to The Tower: Reata reveals new location as lease expires in Sundance Square

Reata Restaurant, a flagship destination in downtown Fort Worth since 1996, will leave its longtime Sundance Square location at the end of June and set up shop on the ground floor of The Tower building at 530 Throckmorton St. Opening in July 2024, the new location will serve as a “stepping stone” before a more permanent flagship home is constructed, Reata President Mike Micallef said in a news release announcing the move.

Micallef revealed in March 2022 that he was looking for a new location after failing to reach agreement with Sundance Square officials on a lease renewal at the restaurant’s current site, 310 Houston St. The interim location returns Reata to its original downtown home.

“Our history with The Tower is both storied and strong,” Micallef said. “Twenty-three years ago, an F3 tornado devastated our community, making our original Fort Worth locations uninhabitable and forcing our relocation in 2001. Like Fort Worth, Reata is a testament to resilience and rebirth. Together, we will continue to create unforgettable experiences, regardless of geography.”

“After a comprehensive exploration of Tarrant County, Reata’s leadership unanimously decided to remain in Downtown Fort Worth,” the restaurant’s news release stated. “Since Reata opened in 1996, the restaurant’s synergy with the surrounding office towers, the convention center, the world-renowned Bass Performance Hall and over 3,500 hotel rooms have fostered a thriving environment for the family-owned business.”

Micallef’s lease at the onetime home of Caravan of Dreams in the heart of Sundance Square ends June 30, 2024. Reata will continue to operate at the current location until then, Micallef said. The restaurant’s catering division, Reata on the Road, will continue to operate seamlessly throughout the transition, he added.

“Reata transcends physical boundaries,” Micallef said. “It’s not just about the walls that house us, the western artifacts that adorn us, or the plates and cutlery that serve us. Reata embodies the spirit of Fort Worth. What truly defines us is our community. Our location may change, but the soul of Reata – the people – remains constant.”

The Tower is owned by SADA Tower LLC of Texas and SADA Capital Partners LLC, an Illinois-based real estate holdings group that purchased The Tower and The Tower Annex buildings in June of 2022. Since then, SADA has secured many notable tenants, including the 74,000-square-feet corporate headquarters for Dickies, the legendary Fort Worth workwear company.

“With Reata Restaurant and Dickies’ corporate headquarters relocating to The Tower, SADA has had an inspiring entry into the Fort Worth community,” said Saad Sindhu, managing partner of SADA Tower LLC. “Working together with homegrown stakeholders like Reata and Dickies will help us achieve our goal of bringing more and better opportunities into the great city of Fort Worth. We sincerely appreciate Reata and Dickies Corporation for the opportunities they bring and look forward to a smooth transition as we get ready to bring Reata back to its original home.”

Following is a brief history of Reata, provided by the restaurant:

“Reata Restaurant began simply because a hungry rancher way out in west Texas had a hankering for some really great food. Al Micallef, owner of the CF Ranch, took his hunger into his own hands to open the first Reata Restaurant in Alpine, Texas in 1995. Spanish for rope, Reata is named after the majestic ranch in the epic 1956 movie Giant starring James Dean, Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor. The movie was based on the famous novel by Edna Ferber.

“From Alpine grew the nationally known Reata Fort Worth, which opened in 1996 and survived one of the most destructive tornados in the nation’s history. With lots of hard work and an enthusiastic spirit, the restaurant quickly recovered and reopened only six weeks after the tornado. However, after a high-profile hearing between Reata and the building’s former owners, Reata closed its previous location and served its last meal atop the tower on February 25, 2001.

“Never one to be stopped for long, Reata responded rapidly to customers’ requests by opening Reata on the Road catering and event production. Two years after the tornado, Reata Restaurant proudly opened its doors on Houston Street over Memorial Day weekend in 2002.

“Reata also operates three satellite locations during the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo – Reata at the Rodeo, Reata at the Backstage and La Espuela.”

For more information about Reata, visit the restaurant’s website.