Fort Worth Business Press to honor Great Women of Texas on April 28

The Fort Worth Business Press has a blockbuster, all-star cast for its 2022 Great Women of Texas event.

“Collectively, this group could run the state of Texas, fix the ills of our country, and rule the world,” said Richard Connor, publisher of the Business Press.

The list of honorees is topped by three well-known and highly respected names: Betsy Price, Leah King and Pam Minick. Those three newsmakers, along with mental health advocate Ellen Harris, will receive the most prestigious awards during the event, which will be held Thursday, April 28, at Ridglea Country Club. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Great Women of Texas is BMO Harris Bank, with offices here.

“This is the premier event in Tarrant County for women, and quite frankly for men, in business and civic life,” said Connor. “We’re honored to welcome BMO as a partner sponsoring the event.”

Great Women of Texas is entering its 22nd year as Fort Worth’s premier event recognizing the professional accomplishments and community service of a long and amazing list of Texas women.

Among the hundreds of women who have been recognized over the years are icons of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Texas history – women such as the late Anne Marion, philanthropist, rancher, art patron, and founder of the Modern in Fort Worth; Kay Fortson, leader and visionary of the Kimbell Art Museum and Kimbell Foundation; Martha Williams and Joan Trew, real estate trailblazers who forged a new path not only for women but for the entire real estate industry; Kit Moncrief, philanthropist and chairwoman of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame; Stacie McDavid, businesswoman and equine champion; and many, many others.

The Fort Worth Business Press founded and trademarked Great Women of Texas in the media company’s earliest days and has been asked repeatedly to brand the name and event statewide. but so far we have chosen to keep it primarily local.

And why look beyond an area that constantly rewards us with accomplished and admired women like Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price? As it happens, Price was nominated for Great Women of Texas honors several years ago but it was during a municipal election cycle, Connor said, and the awards committee decided to defer the honor.

“Now is a great time to look at all that Betsy Price accomplished as mayor,” Connor said. “There is no doubt she is among the best and most effective mayors and civic leaders this city has ever seen.”

Leah King holds down two of the most difficult jobs in North Texas and manages to be stellar at both. She is president of the board of directors of the Tarrant Regional Water District and has spearheaded efforts to restore public confidence in an agency that has been a frequent target of criticism and controversy. In her full-time role as president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, King has provided inspiration and leadership all across the community.

Pam Minick is famous far beyond Fort Worth – a former rodeo world champion, a broadcasting superstar and a major contributor to the perennial success of legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, the biggest and arguably best honky-tonk in all the world. She has won Great Women of Texas honors before, in 2006, but her continued success at everything she does made her a wildly popular nominee again this year.

“Once a great woman, always a great woman,” quipped Connor. “Pam may be Fort Worth’s greatest global ambassador. She is everywhere promoting our Western heritage and the cowboy and cowgirl way of life.”

Ellen Harris, co-founder and co-chair of The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, will receive the inaugural Great Women of Texas Angel Award, which recognizes service to the community in the face of tragedy and difficult times.

Joining the top four honorees will be an impressive group of Great Women of Texas Women of Influence, representing a wide range of business activities and community service: