Fort Worth distillery expanding, partners with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for distribution

Fort Worth’s Blackland Distillery, a modern, high-tech distillery and tasting room in the heart of The Foundry District, has broken ground on a 4,500-square-foot expansion into the adjacent warehouse at 2612 Weisenberger St. Construction began in August 2021 and is scheduled for completion in October 2021.

“Blackland Distillery is growing rapidly. Expanding our current space was a necessary step to keep up with the rising demand,” said Markus Kypreos, owner of Blackland Distillery. “We’re thrilled to continue our legacy in the heart of Fort Worth’s cultural district – which has been a key catalyst to our success – as our brand gains popularity in these exciting new markets.”

The announcement follows a new partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, which has a distributor of beverage alcohol with operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. That partnership began in February 2021. Within the past six months, Blackland Distillery has expanded its reach throughout Texas, with plans to launch distribution in additional Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits markets by 2022, beginning with Oklahoma in October 2021.

Blackland Distillery selected Fort Worth-based Link Partners LLC to lead the commercial reconstruction, along with architect Philip Newburn, and engineering firm Baird, Hampton & Brown. The project scope includes an expansion of the bottling line, renovation of corporate offices, the addition of a second “rick house” (or barrel room) and an exclusive new “VIP” event space. These updates will enable Blackland Distillery to increase operations, expand production capacity, and ultimately promote future business growth.

Founded by lawyer-turned-chef-turned-distiller Markus Kypreos, Blackland Distillery first opened its doors to the public in March 2019.

Located just west of downtown Fort Worth in The Foundry District, Blackland Distillery offers an award-winning, upscale cocktail lounge, and is known for using state-of-the art technology and high-tech hardware to produce its five signature spirits: Blackland Gin, Vodka, Rye Whiskey, Bourbon, and Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon. Bottles can be purchased at liquor stores throughout Texas, in the Blackland Distillery tasting room, or through online delivery services ReserveBar and Drizly.