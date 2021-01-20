45.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Search
Home Business

Fort Worth real estate/development firm and private equity firm acquire over 1M SF of industrial/HQ space

FWBP Staff
M2G

Fort Worth-based M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate investment and development company leading through industry disruption, and Pennybacker Capital LLC, a data-driven real estate private equity firm, on Jan. 19 announced the purchase of the 1.19 million square-foot industrial distribution facility and corporate store formerly owned by Tuesday Morning. The properties are located at 14303, 14621, 14601, 14639 Inwood Road and 4404 S. Beltwood Pkwy in Farmers Branch. 

The agreement also includes Tuesday Morning’s 105,000 square-foot headquarters, located at 6250 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas.

“We are pleased to partner with Pennybacker to unlock value for Tuesday Morning, while significantly growing our urban industrial portfolio,” said Jessica Miller Essl, co-founder of M2G Ventures. “This transaction is an important milestone in M2G’s history, for Tuesday Morning, and the industrial market, collectively.” 

The 46.7-acre assemblage is located along Inwood Road within the 95% occupied Metropolitan Addison submarket. The site is located less than 20 minutes from both Downtown Dallas and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The buildings have clear heights in excess of 26 feet across the portfolio.

M2G and Pennybacker intend to deploy an innovative, value-add approach to investing in urban infill industrial properties in top DFW submarkets. DFW is the overall fourth largest industrial market nationwide. With this acquisition, M2G has doubled down on its portfolio of urban industrial assets.

Stephen Williamson and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the partnership on this transaction.

Previous articleNew live venue takes shape as 2021 Fortress Festival cancelled
Next articleSimpli.fi acquires company in South Carolina
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,346FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
80SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.