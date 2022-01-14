Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says have fun but stay safe, offers free COVID tests and shots

Last year the the Fort Worth Rodeo & Stock Show was canceled because of COVID-19. This year the FWSSR is back in full force but with pandemic-related concerns for public health and safety sharing the spotlight.

The city of Fort Worth is offering no-charge COVID-19 tests at two locations during the entire run of the stock show, and Tarrant County Public Health is administering vaccinations onsite.

The city’s testing sites and times are:

– North end of the Moncrief Building, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week.

– Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16. (Additional pop-up testing will be scheduled based on the arena’s schedule of events.)

Vaccinations will be administered without charge and without appointments at the Richardson Bass Building, Meeting Room E, 1501 Rip Johnson Drive. First and second shots of vaccine as well as booster shots will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The clinic will not operate on Sundays or on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday (Monday, Jan. 17).

“I applaud how committed the Stock Show & Rodeo team is to the safety of our neighbors and visitors,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “Safety is always going to be the first priority, so it is critical that Fort Worth find a balance of public health and events, and I think the Stock Show & Rodeo is doing it right. I’m excited about doing this event, and doing it safely.”

“We all know the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo means a boon for our tourism economy and millions of dollars poured into local businesses, but it is so much more than that,” Parker added. “The Stock Show & Rodeo is part of the fabric of what makes Fort Worth, and that’s why it is so exciting to see it come back this year.”