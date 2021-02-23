Hotel Drover names executive director of sales and marketing

Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, has announced the appointment of Tiffany Dipasquale as executive director of sales and marketing at the 200-room rustic-luxe hotel set to open in March 2021.

DiPasquale brings more than 21 years of experience to the soon-to-open Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel.

DiPasquale oversees all aspects of sales and marketing for the rustic-luxe hotel set to open in early 2021, with 200 guest rooms and spa suites, a locally sourced eatery deemed 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Fort Worth Stockyards, two one-of-a-kind boutiques, and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, the hotel said in a news release.

The hotel is the anchor of the Mule Alley district in the Stockyards.

DiPasquale has held key leadership roles for a number of large players in the hospitality sphere, including Aimbridge Hospitality, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, TPG Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and Midland Hotel Corporation.

Most recently, as the area director of sales and marketing for Aimbridge Hospitality, she oversaw the daily operations for the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel and simultaneously opened the Delta Southlake.

DiPasquale holds a dual-degree in hospitality management and travel tourism management.

She is an active member of the community and has been awarded Rotary’s highest honor for individual Rotarians, the Service Above Self Award, which recognizes those who have demonstrated exemplary humanitarian service.

She currently lives in Weatherford — the cutting horse capital of the world — with her family.