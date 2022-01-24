It’s official: 6666 Ranch sold to writer/producer with Fort Worth ties

Often rumored and occasionally “reported” but until now never confirmed, the legendary 6666 Ranch has been sold.

The Business Press reported way back in May 2021 that the ranch was on the market, citing a Twitter announcement from Chas. S Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales: “The Legendary Four Sixes Ranch along with the Dixon Creek Ranch Div. & the Frisco Creek Ranch Div. is currently under contract for the first time in its history.”

Since then, the sale of the ranch has been announced as official several times, but all the announcements turned out to be premature. Now former Business Press Editor Bob Francis reports that the sale is in fact official. According to Francis’ Jan. 22 story for Fort Worth Report: “Sam Middleton, owner, broker and appraiser for Chas. S Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales, and Neils Agather, Burnett Foundation executive, confirmed the sale occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, but said that was all they could say at this time.”

“Sources did confirm that the sale was made to a group led by screenwriter/producer Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Texas and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth,” Francis wrote. “Sheridan is a co-creator and producer on the popular Paramount Network television series Yellowstone and a spin-off series, 1883. Much of 1883 was filmed in Fort Worth. The success of Yellowstone has caused interest in a second, related series from Sheridan based on the 6666 Ranch.”

Francis’ story is posted on the Business Press website.

Business Press sources say the sale came close to cratering several times and that ultimately the real money behind the sale – what has been labeled the “group” behind Sheridan – came from Paramount, which probably liked the idea of one of its top producers owning a ranch that could double as a TV/movie set. Also reportedly involved in the new ownership is Ron Burkle, a Los Angeles investor who has helped provide financing for Sheridan’s productions.

The sale price has not been reported but sources say one of the keys to finalizing the transaction was the involvement of Neils Agather’s wife, Elaine, who is a top executive with Chase Bank and reportedly helped with the financing of the deal that was being overseen by her husband.