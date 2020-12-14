49 F
Business Fort Worth firm sells manufacturing, HQ facility in Mansfield
Fort Worth firm sells manufacturing, HQ facility in Mansfield

By FWBP Staff
601 Airport Drive_MansfieldTX courtesy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners LLC, has sold a net-leased, industrial manufacturing and headquarters facility located at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield  to NexPoint, a Dallas-based multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, for an undisclosed sum. The tenant, Gamma Aerospace LLC, will continue to occupy the approximately 126,000-square foot industrial complex for the long term.

The 7.56-acre, six-building site includes a new 22,000-square-foot headquarters office building developed by MAG Capital Partners in 2020 that features 37-foot, high-tilt walls designed by local firm Speed Fab-Crete.

Led by principals Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi, MAG Capital Partners specializes in the commercial real estate development and ownership of industrial facilities across the U.S. occupied by manufacturers from a wide range of essential industries such as food manufacturing, personal care products, aerospace and technology.

“Key indicators and fundamentals in the industrial real estate sector have been and remain healthy across the nation,” said Mitchell. “We see this trend continuing through 2021, although we will remain sensitive to signs of oversupply softening demand, rents and vacancy rates.”

Stream Capital Partners represented MAG Capital Partners in the sale along with Kelly Hart & Hallman. Jonathan Wolfe, Daniel Macks and Jordan Shtulman of Stream Capital Partners arranged the buyer

