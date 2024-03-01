Chamber to honor Rosa Navejar with Susan Halsey Award

Fort Worth business and civic leader Rosa Navejar will receive the 2024 Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award at this month’s annual meeting of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the chamber announced today.

Navejar is founder and president of The Rios Group and a former president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber’s 142nd annual meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. March 27 at the Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Ave. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom will deliver the keynote address and will join chamber president and CEO Steve Montgomery in a question and answer session. Registrations for the meeting are being accepted online.

The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award is named in memory of attorney and civic leader Susan Halsey, a former Fort Worth Chamber chairman and a distinguished figure in the Fort Worth community. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in the Fort Worth metropolitan area, honoring individuals who have dedicated themselves to enhancing organizational success, fostering innovation and contributing positively to the community at large, the chamber said.

Navejar’s “achievements and contributions reflect the innovative spirit and community focus that are at the heart of this recognition,” Montgomery said. “Rosa Navejar’s exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the Fort Worth community perfectly encapsulate the essence of the Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award.”

Jay Rutherford, managing partner of the Fort Worth office of the Jackson Walker law firm, presenting sponsor of the award, said “Susan Halsey left an indelible mark on Fort Worth through her leadership and commitment to service. It is an honor to recognize Rosa Navejar, who continues Susan’s legacy of excellence and dedication to the betterment of our community.”

Susan Halsey, who died in 2014, was a managing partner in the real estate section at Jackson Walker where she was known as a master of negotiation and diplomacy and a leader who was dedicated to community service and advancing opportunities for women.

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.