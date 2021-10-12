Rebranded Agency Habitat unveiling new headquarters with focus on creating content

Agency Habitat, the rebranded agency that was formerly GCG Marketing, is planning a celebration of its new focus and its new company headquarters at an open house in November.

Agency Habitat rebranded, retrofitted a warehouse into a state-of-the-art agency space and opened an on-site full-service audio/video production facility, Lowtown Studios.

Agency Habitat’s new building is west of downtown Fort Worth, just north of the city’s burgeoning Foundry District. The former industrial building has been reimagined as an airy, open-concept environment that eschews traditional offices and cubicles in favor of room for collaboration and creative content.

The agency drew inspiration for its facility from restaurants, bars, coffee shops, living rooms and other gathering spaces, and partnered with Dallas-based multidisciplinary architecture and interior design firm Coeval Studios to create the new space. With a stadium seating area, fully stocked bar, arcade loft, private booths for phone calls, soothing greenery and a variety of lounge areas, Agency Habitat is designed to be a place where people want to be – where they can feel free to sit (or stand) where they want and work however they like. The furniture and décor were artfully chosen to facilitate photo and video shoots anywhere in the building, making every corner of Agency Habitat a stage for content creation.

“As the agency continued to move into new media and content creation, we knew we had outgrown our previous space,” said Executive Creative Director Lauren Coleman. “We needed an environment that could work for us. We built Agency Habitat to be our own content creation playground. Every wall, tile, common space and even bathroom was designed to help us create content for our clients. With how fast social media moves, we needed a space that could help us move even quicker and smarter.”

It was important to President and CEO Neil Foster that the building be influenced by areas where people naturally gather.

“We wanted to build a place where people could enjoy working together,” Foster said. “I never understood the traditional agency model of people moving up and moving into offices, effectively separating themselves from their team and cutting off the chance for communication and collaboration. Nobody at Agency Habitat has an office, nobody has an assigned seat. We encourage everyone to come in and sit with who they need to in order to get their job done that day – and that might be different every day.”

He continued: “I love to see everyone working together. Even I move around the agency daily in order to work with different departments and better integrate into the agency as a whole.”

Thriving in and growing with Fort Worth for nearly 50 years, Agency Habitat sets a foundation of branding expertise for its clients, whether they’ve been partners for decades or days.

Associate Creative Content Director Katie Aurelio said: “Everyone is talking about content creation. We need more of it, we need it faster, and we need it to be more effective. We specialize in creating strategies and content that allow brands to communicate across different social media channels while still appealing to the unique audience and personality of that channel.”

Agency Habitat uses the facilities of Lowtown Studios, a fully equipped production studio with four sound stages – including a full test kitchen and the largest three-wall green screen in DFW – as well as a sound booth, editing suite, client lounge and dressing room. The partnership between Agency Habitat and Lowtown Studios gives the agency a pivotal advantage when it comes to creating content, allowing for production of high-end photo and video productions and quick creation of social content for national clients such as 7-Eleven, Endo Aesthetics and MOOYAH, according to an agency news release.

Lowtown Studios also operates as a stand-alone business independent of Agency Habitat, with capabilities ranging from studio and equipment rental to full-service production – as well as a sprinter van for on-location support.

Agency Habitat DFW creators, professionals, the curious and their friends and families to see this exclusive space in person at 2733 Cullen St. in Fort Worth, at 6 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 4.

The event will feature complementary food and drinks from Fort Brewery, as well as music by DJ Sober.

Agency Habitat Reel 2021 on Vimeo