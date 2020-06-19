Salsa Limón returning to new location in Cultural District

Ready to get out and about and try something new? Salsa Limón (Salsita) announced today plans to launch a reopening of their Museo (Spanish for museum) location at 925 University Dr in a soft opening phase beginning June 26, 2020. After the closing and relocation of the taqueria’s signature streamline modern building to a new home in Fort Worth’s River District, Salsa Limón owner Ramiro (Milo) Ramirez and his business partners promised to relaunch the popular location upon completion of the new Elan Crockett Row development. Now, they are delivering on their promise.

“We are so excited to bring the flavors and food of Salsita back to our friends and fans in the cultural district,” said Ramirez. “This location has always held a special place for me and our team. It was one of our first brick-and-mortar locations and seeing us reopen in the district feels like a vision realized.” He continued, “This new location is a wonderful partnership with Elan Crockett Row and the cultural district community and will offer new expanded seating, a specialty eco-conscious menu, and more.”

The opening of Museo marks the fifth restaurant from the restaurateur and his team. The 2,900 square foot restaurant will offer the staple culinary fare that North Texans have come to expect from the brand plus a few new additions.

Most notable will be the rollout of the “Salsita Especiales” program. This fun customer-focused campaign will provide pairing options that complement your “usual” order — encouraging guests to step outside their standard and explore something new based on their tastes and food preferences. In addition, the new Museo location will serve as a test kitchen for new recipes and menu concepts beginning with an innovative environment first rollout. Beyond the cuisine, Mueso II will have a lineup of margaritas with six options available including flavors like traditional, tamarind, watermelon, and seasonal rotating mixes.

Salsa Limon

Salsita’s Museo grand opening will introduce guests to a new full vegetarian and vegan plant based item menu. With six options starting at $2.50, the team of Salsa Limón aims to provide great options at an accessible price point that remain true to their trademark flavors while reducing their impact on the environment.

“Salsa Limón has always strived to create a balance between traditional Mexican cuisine and a bold, new culinary experience. Our eco-conscious menu is a great example of that process. With the world experiencing potential meat shortages and the rising need for great food at a lower price point for our community and friends, we believe this new menu can make a difference! We won’t sacrifice any of the great taste our community loves. Instead, we will be offering more options to satisfy more tastebuds,” said Ramirez.

Salsa Limón is known for their commitment to authenticity in both their food and their location designs. Each unique taqueria’s interior design is inspired by it’s neighboring locale while weaving in art, fabric, and decor of the traditional Mexico-sourced materials. Co-owner and Salsa Limón’s creative director Rosalia Ramirez is bringing some exciting elements into the newest Salsita including an infinity table inspired by “The Ladder for Booker T. Washington” (a centerpiece work at the neighboring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth by artist Martin Puryear), a giant focal point bar top, communal tables, a lounge space for weekly karaoke nights, and a special wallpaper menu that will be layered with new offerings as the test kitchen site rolls out seasonal menu options. In addition to their new experience elements, customers will enjoy the signature design components of the Salsita brand including their handmade wooden countertops, artwork from local artists, and vibrant decor.

Salsa Limon

The rich Mexican modern and organic interior will be complemented by a beautiful outdoor seating area that overlooks the Modern Museum of Art. With great views, cozy seating, and food that can’t be beat, Salsa Limón’s Museo will once again be the go-to location for the cultural district.

Museo is making it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite food by offering curbside pickup in their cool, new “hidden” drive through with zero contact when ordering from their mobile app.

Location Details:

Address: 925 University Dr.



Fort Worth, Tx 76107