New golf entertainment venue tees up in North Fort Worth
New golf entertainment venue tees up in North Fort Worth

By Neetish Basnet
BigShots Fort Worth

Neetish Basnet
Neetish Basnet

Neetish is a writer and digital content producer for Fort Worth Business Press.

After waggling through the uncertain year, a new golf-themed entertainment complex will finally open in North Fort Worth early next year.

BigShots Golf held its official topping off ceremony at its massive 12 acres recreational venue near Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

BigShots in Fort Worth, which broke ground late last year at 3300 Championship Parkway, was initially slotted for a fall 2019 opening. The wait for golf enthusiasts and casual fun-seekers is now almost over as they can build their game at BigShot’s 56 driving bay early next year.

Construction at BigShots Golf in Fort Worth. The massive entertainment venue anticipates opening its doors to public early 2021

BigShots’ proprietary software uses doppler radar technology powered by FlightScope, a tech company prominent in the defense industry that provides projectile measuring products. The technology at Big Shots captures and reproduces accurate true ball flights.

The golf balls and clubs are unaltered – meaning they are standard balls and clubs you could find on any golf course and not microchipped.

“This venue will provide guests of all ages and skill level a great place to enjoy everything from a Saturday night out to a birthday party with all their friends,” CEO of BigShots Tony Wehner remarked at Wednesday’s event.

BigShots Golf Founder Randall Cousins [left] an CEO Tony Wehner

The venue also features 3D augmented reality tech and games. Previous plans had also announced about 3,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor putting green, an activity center for kids and a golf academy that can be used for year-round training.

A full restaurant and bar

  • PBJ Burger
  • Watermelon Mojito

A full restaurant and bar that will offer American fare and healthy food options are also on the table. PB & jam burger and cheddar bacon tots will be staples on the new menu.

Amongst the various cocktail options that will be included at the bar are watermelon mojito and the lightning bug, made up of sweet tea, vodka, lemon and honey.

Local beers from Cowtown Brewing Co. will also be available.

The Fort Worth complex will supposedly be the second BigShots Golf location to open in the country.

The first-ever BigShots opened in Vero Beach in Florida. Construction for new locations in Springfield, Missouri and Bryan, Texas are also currently underway.

O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC are the franchise owners of the Fort Worth location. The hospitality firm owns and operates a slew of hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment venues throughout the county.

O’Reilly Hospitality also owns a Marriott-brand hotel, a golf course and the event venue Paddock at Champions Circle, where BigShots is also located.

“The addition of BigShots to our Marriott complex and golf course, along with the new Paddock event barn, is transforming the area into an exciting destination experience.” Tim O’Reilly, CEO and managing partner of O’Reilly Hospitality Management, had said in an earlier statement.

