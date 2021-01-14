Main Event names new chief operating officer

Main Event Entertainment, the regional family entertainment center, has hired a new chief operating officer as the industry continues its resurrection following the pandemic.

The Plano-based company appointed Tony Wehner as its new COO. Wehner joins Main Event after a year-long stint as the CEO of another Dallas-based family entertainment company, BigShots Golf.

In his new role, Wehner will be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience at all Main Event locations, the company said in an announcement Thursday.

“The role that Main Event plays in the lives of families has never been more important and I can’t wait to bring our unique brand of entertainment to millions of guests across our great markets,” Wehner said.

Main Event venues offer wide-ranging family entertainment activities, like bowling, interactive laser tag, billiards and arcade games.

Since spring of last year when the pandemic hit that forced shelter-at-home orders and other restrictions, Main Event had to undergo various changes to continue operating safely at its entertainment venues. There are temperature checks upon arrival, roughly 100 social distancing markers throughout each center, several sanitization stations, team members solely dedicated to cleaning surfaces, valet bowling services, reduced capacity and touchless menus and spaced out seating in the bar and restaurant, among other changes.

The company operates 44 entertainment venues in 17 different states. Five of those locations still have not managed to reopen completely due to issues related to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to have Tony [Wehner] join our team at such a crucial and exciting time for our business,” said Chris Morris, CEO, Main Event Entertainment. “His passion for the entertainment and hospitality industry is exactly what we were looking for in a leader, and his pedigree of building world-class teams is an asset we are very fortunate to be adding to our team as we enter 2021.”

Main Event has locations across North Texas, including two in Fort Worth and one each in Grand Prairie and Grapevine.

“Main Event has a strong reputation as a category innovator and I can’t wait to work alongside such an exceptional team through the next phase of growth for the company,” Wehner said.