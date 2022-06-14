The Cliburn hosts free festival surrounding final round of competition

Calling it a “grand thank you to the people of Fort Worth and a big, public celebration of our extraordinary competitors,” the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will host free community events surrounding the competition’s final round. The final round starts today (June 14) and continues Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (June 15, 17, 18) at Bass Performance Hall.

In the final round each pianist performs two piano concertos (selected from separate lists) with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday (June 18) onstage at Bass Performance Hall.

The highlight will be a two-day finale in Sundance Square Plaza on June 17 and 18, including a family festival, simulcast of the last two concerts on a large LED screen, and a closing party featuring Adonis Rose and the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra.

“All events are free to attend and are open to all ages,” the Cliburn said in a news release, “so bring your friends, family, and some chairs to bask in the music and to toast our new winners,

Here’s the complete schedule of events:

PIANO LUNCHES at McDavid Studio 301 E. 5th Street

Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15, Friday, June 17 (12:15 p.m. each day).

Enjoy free recitals by some of the 2022 Cliburn Competition non-finalist competitors. Lunch is available for purchase (no outside food or drinks).

SYMPOSIA at Van Cliburn Recital Hall 330 E. 4th Street

CLASSICAL MUSIC & SOCIAL IMPACT

Tuesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m.

The arts have always been a reflection of the human experience, a reaction to and expression of current and personal events, social values, and cultural identity. How are classical musicians and organizations addressing today’s issues, and how can they effect change and make a difference in individual lives? Leading artists and institutions come together to explore their roles in creating a positive social impact and discuss how they can best serve their communities. Moderator: Elliott Forrest. Panel: Daniel Trahey, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OrchKids artistic liaison; Bridget Kibbey, harpist; Jennifer Koh, violinist and curator.

FILM SCREENING

Tuesday, June 14, 4 p.m.

Free screening of the documentary film The Conductor. Released in 2021, it tells the story of Cliburn Jury Chair and Final Round Conductor Marin Alsop’s rise to the top, shattering the glass ceiling to become one of the world’s foremost conductors. Q&A following with Marin Alsop, hosted by Elliott Forrest.

BUILDING A CAREER IN MUSIC

Wednesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.

A panel of artists and industry experts explore how young classical musicians can craft a meaningful career in today’s environment. They will address the challenges and approaches to finding an individual path, the changing expectations of the industry, and share stories of mishaps and learnings along the way.

Moderator: Elliott Forrest. Panel: Martha Bonta, artist manager, Colbert Artists; Florian Riem, secretary general, World Federation of International Music Competitions; Elizabeth Joy Roe, pianist

JURY SYMPOSIUM

Friday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.

Members of the jury and Cliburn President and CEO Jacques Marquis convene to discuss the adjudication process. They will share their personal approach to and experiences in music, and look at how repertoire, programming, and artistic sensibilities all play into their decisions.

Moderator: Elliott Forrest. Panel: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Alessio Bax, Rico Gulda, Andreas Haefliger, Wu Han, Stephen Hough, Jacques Marquis, Anne-Marie McDermott, Orli Shaham, Lilya Zilberstein

FINALE IN SUNDANCE SQUARE PLAZA:

Friday, June 17, 6 p.m.

FINALS CONCERT SIMULCAST (concert start time 7:30 p.m.)

Watch live on giant LED screen as three of six finalists perform concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop. Vendors will be set up in the Plaza with food and beverage for purchase.

FAMILY FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 18

11a.m.–2 p.m.

Free family activities under the Sundance umbrellas and two special concerts: 11:15 a.m. (Cliburn Kids education program) & 12:15 p.m. (piano lunch performance by 2022 competitors) in the Pavilion. Food and beverage vendors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 18

2:00–8:00 p.m.

FINALS CONCERT & AWARDS CEREMONY SIMULCAST (concert start time 3 p.m.)

Watch live on giant LED screen as three of six finalists perform concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop in this last concert of the Competition! Then stay for the exciting conclusion, as our new winners are announced in a Ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. Vendors will remain open in the Plaza throughout, with food and beverage for purchase.

Saturday, June 18

8 p.m.

CLOSING PARTY

Just after the awards ceremony, the Plaza Party begins, with a 3-hour performance by Adonis Rose and the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra. At 9:15 p.m., the 2022 Cliburn medalists will be introduced.