What to Know: Katy, bar the door

The bars can open Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Tarrant County. That’s the word from County Judge Glen Whitley, announced on Monday. But we’ve got to promise to be good. It can work, but as some photos floating around social media showed over the weekend, plenty of people are already not really paying any attention to social distancing and mask rules.

Whitley gave out the Texas Alcohol & Beverage Commission (TABC) contact info so if anyone sees bars violating rules they can contact the feared TABC. Well, maybe that will work. Just a friendly word of advice – leave the bar before you call the TABC.

In other COVID-19 news, a late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.



The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

While plenty of people – politicians included – have told us everything is going fine with these vaccine candidates, there’s one problem. Unlike so many simple answers to problems, this one is rocket science or at least something like it.

Selling your home? Now might be the time. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 8.9 percent year-over-year to $250,000 in September 2020.

Fort Worth home sales also increased 21.3 percent during the same time frame.

