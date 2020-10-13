66.6 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 12, 2020
- Advertisements -
Culture What to Know: Katy, bar the door
CultureLife

What to Know: Katy, bar the door

By Robert Francis
assorted bottle on table
Photo by Sérgio Alves Santos on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

What to Know: Katy, bar the door

Robert Francis -
The bars can open Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Tarrant County. That’s the word from County Judge Glen Whitley, announced on Monday. But...
Read more
News

Fundraising in Texas House races signals a wildly competitive contest for control of the chamber

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 7, 2020 "Fundraising in Texas House races...
Read more
Health Care

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

AP News -
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates...
Read more
Government

Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

AP News -
PHOENIX (AP) — Roberta Wright McCain, the mother of the late Sen. John McCain who used her feisty spirit to help woo...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The bars can open Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Tarrant County. That’s the word from County Judge Glen Whitley, announced on Monday. But we’ve got to promise to be good. It can work, but as some photos floating around social media showed over the weekend, plenty of people are already not really paying any attention to social distancing and mask rules.

Whitley gave out the Texas Alcohol & Beverage Commission (TABC) contact info so if anyone sees bars violating rules they can contact the feared TABC. Well, maybe that will work. Just a friendly word of advice – leave the bar before you call the TABC.  

Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity

In other COVID-19 news, a late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

While plenty of people – politicians included – have told us everything is going fine with these vaccine candidates, there’s one problem. Unlike so many simple answers to problems, this one is rocket science or at least something like it.

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Selling your home? Now might be the time. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 8.9 percent year-over-year to $250,000 in September 2020.

Fort Worth home sales also increased 21.3 percent during the same time frame.

Fort Worth home sales increase 21.3% in September

Previous articleFundraising in Texas House races signals a wildly competitive contest for control of the chamber
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Culture

New Jack Daniel’s master distiller keeps up family tradition

AP News -
By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated PressIn a business where family tradition tends to matter, Chris Fletcher stepped up Wednesday to follow in his...
Read more
Culture

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for improving auctions

AP News -
By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press STOCKHOLM (AP) — Auctions are everywhere in today's economy....
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Bad news, good news and cancel culture

Robert Francis -
For combination Dallas Cowboy/TCU football fans Sunday was the ultimate good news/bad news scenario. The bad news was that Cowboys QB and...
Read more
Culture

Wave of ‘Nutcracker’ cancellations hits dance companies hard

AP News -
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated PressCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — For many, it's not Christmas without the dance of Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Sugar...
Read more
Culture

Flying Saucer Launches 2020 election glasses

FWBP Staff -
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium recently debuted its  2020 U.S. presidential candidate pint glasses, launching the craft beer pioneer’s own poll to predict...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101