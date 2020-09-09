What to Know: Say good-bye Khloe and a big announcement y’all

Happy National Teddy Bear Day!

So how did Teddy Bears become a thing? You can thank President Teddy Roosevelt

Teddy Bears and children

Rejoice America, finally some good news from 2020 – well, 2021. We won’t have to keep up with the Kardashians anymore.

The series, which debuted in October 2007 and begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian,” will end its run in 2021. I won’t make any high-minded criticism about how the show ended American civilization, etc. But I have to say I think the Kardashian shows set the tone of reality TV and that included the music. That music drove me nuts. And all the other reality shows copied it. John Williams these score-writers were not. There will be no pops series of reality show music. There, I got that off my chest.

I’m sure many see this as a good thing, but I’m sure America will find some other trend to turn their minds into mush.

See: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Preserve the Fort!

Going from people who don’t really work much, to people who work their tails off … Applications for the second round of Preserve the Fort business grants to help local businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.



Almost $9 million is available to businesses through these grants, which are funded by part of the City of Fort Worth’s CARES Act allocation, the city said in a news release.

https://fortworthtexas.gov/preserve-the-fort

See: Second round of business grants underway

What do Dallas and Fort Worth have in common?

So now both Dallas and Fort Worth will have new police chiefs sometime next year. U. Reneé Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, submitted her resignation Tuesday but agreed to stay on through the end of the year.

Hall’s resignation letter didn’t give a reason for stepping down, but as we all know … things have changed.

See: Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall resigns following criticisms of protest response

Want to own a piece of Fort Worth? And have access to some cool dining establishments?

JLL announced on Sept. 8 that the firm has been retained to market and sell 115 West 7th St., formerly The Oncor Building, located in downtown Fort Worth. The property is owned by an affiliate of Benbrooke Realty Investment Co. The 16-story, 300,347-square-foot office building is over 90% occupied and includes two of the most popular dining destinations in downtown Fort Worth, Capital Grill and the Little Red Wasp,

See: Large Downtown Fort Worth office building on the market

There’s a Rangers joke in here

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in a Tweet on Tuesday, apparently confirmed that the National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Arlington this year.

“This event belongs in Texas!” Abbott said in the Tweet, also noting the event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Also on Tuesday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Globe Life Field said they will announce on Wednesday the first major non-baseball event at the park since its opening. Non-baseball event? What have the Rangers been doing lately? There’s the joke.

See: Officials expected to announce major event at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.