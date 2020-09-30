What to Know: The Top 100, a new CEO and making electricity

We’ve announced our initial Top 100 Honorees and we’re pleased to also announce plans to honor them at a place that truly represents Fort Worth past, present, future and tasty – Joe T. Garcia’s. There’s plenty of room to socially distance and yet interact and we’re guaranteed a good time. What’s Joe T.’s secret? Who knows? I only know it works and has worked since 1935.

Want a peek at some of our honorees?

Here they are:

New Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce CEO Brandom Gengelbach took the stage Tuesday – both live and virtually – as he hosted his first annual meeting.

The theme this year was Fortitude. Fortitude signifies that Fort Worth continues to attract new business even as the year 2020 continues to present challenges both here and around the country.

The virtual venue the Chamber used was very interactive, so attendees got to vote on plans for a new logo, among other things. Attendees seemed almost evenly split on the logo – one with some modern looking horns as part of the symbol, another with a subtle star. Which one will win? The one with the most Fortitude. Check out the story here.

Tuesday was National Coffee Day and I celebrated by making my own. I’ll be out to celebrate soon and I plan to try plenty of new Fort Worth offerings. I’ll report back (typing very, very fast).

Today, Sept. 30, is known for several things, among them that, in 1882, it was the day the Vulcan Street Plant in Wisconsin went online. It was the first Edison hydroelectric central station. It is considered to be “the first hydro-electric central station to serve a system of private and commercial customers in North America,” according to the fine folks at the IEEE. The generator began operation on Sept. 27, but without success. After some tinkering, it began to power lights on Sept. 30. The plant initially produced 12.5 kW of power. That wouldn’t be enough power to run a typical home today or get you where you’re going in a Tesla.

Still, the Vulcan Street Plant was a big deal and we wouldn’t want to do without electricity for long today. While electricity was produced fairly efficiently, there were problems as voltage regulators were still several years away. Operators had to look at the light itself to determine if it was at the proper brightness, and then adjust the voltage according to their observations. I guess voltage regulators had been invented, only they were human.

Photo by Diz Play on Unsplash

So, if Edison invented the light bulb, he also helped invent the light bulb joke. Or maybe Tesla did and Edison gets the credit. Here are a few. Your wattage may vary.

How many therapists does it take to change a light bulb?

None. The light bulb has to want to change.

How many Grateful Dead fans does it take to change a light bulb?

None, they just let it burn out and follow it around for a few decades.

How many help desk staffers does it take to change a light bulb?

None. That is a hardware issue.

How did the hipster burn his hand?

He changed the light bulb before it was cool.

How many hipsters does it take to change a light bulb?

It’s a very obscure number, you probably won’t have heard of it.



(Apparently hipster jokes are a genre unto their own; see yesterday’s column)

How many mystery-genre writers does it take to change a light bulb?

Two. One to screw it almost all the way and the other to give it a surprising twist at the end.

How long does it take a performance artist to change a light bulb?

I don’t know, I left after the first hour and a half.

How many guitarists does it take to change a light bulb?

7; one to do it, and 6 to stand around saying “I did that at rehearsal last night.”

How many indie rockers does it take to change a light bulb?

20. 1 to screw it in and 19 to scream “Sellout!!”.



And let’s end where we began with that ultimate Top 100 CEO, Thomas Edison.

How many Edisons does it take to screw in a light bulb?

None, Tesla will do it and Edison will take the credit again.

Rimshot please. Electric drums, of course.