William Campbell Contemporary Art to open Lazarus exhibit as part of Gallery Week

Acqua Alta, an exhibition of new, color-rich abstract paintings and collages by Fort Worth artist Julie Lazarus, will be on display September 12 through October 10 at William Campbell Contemporary Art. An opening event will be held on Saturday, September 12, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. as part of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA) Fall Gallery Week-an extension of the group’s annual Fall Gallery Night. The gallery will also offer a 3-D virtual tour of Acqua Alta, available

at www.williamcampbellcontemporaryart.com.

William Campbell Contemporary Art will offer special hours for the entire week of September 14 through 19, and will be open that Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In keeping with recommended precautions due to the pandemic, the number of guests inside the gallery at one time is limited, and masks are required. Reservations are offered in 30 minute increments throughout the week. Please make your reservation by clicking here: https://calendly.com/wcca4935/fwada-fall-gallery-week