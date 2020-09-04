77.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Education Teaching Tech: Fort Worth ISD hoping rates fall to allow return to...
EducationGovernmentNews

Teaching Tech: Fort Worth ISD hoping rates fall to allow return to campus

By Robert Francis
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner

Other News

Education

Texas schools are being compelled to reopen classrooms on the state’s timetable, like it or not

Texas Tribune -
By Aliyya Swaby and Stacy Fernández, The Texas Tribune July 29, 2020 "Texas schools...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD Emergency Board Meeting Advisory

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth ISD has announced it will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 30, at 8...
Read more
Education

Local schools to remain closed for on-campus attendance through at least Sept. 27

FWBP Staff -
The public health authorities in Tarrant County, Arlington and Burleson jointly ordered July 21 that public and non-religious private schools will be...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD Board President, superintendent send letters to governor raising concerns about school opening plans

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth ISD Board of Education President Jacinto Ramos, Jr., and Superintendent Kent P. Scribner are among the signatories of separate letters sent to...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The opening of the 2020 school year is bringing many challenges even as COVID-19 rates begin to stabilize in Tarrant County.

Currently, Fort Worth Independent School District administrators are planning to start classes – virtually – after Labor Day but hope they can return to in-person classes.

“We are optimistic,” said Kent Scribner, the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent. “We’re encouraged by some of the trends that we see in the public health metrics, positivity rate, cases per week, the hospitalizations.”

Scribner, speaking to the Fort Worth City Council on Sept. 1, said the district is looking for a “specific combination of metrics that will compel us to return to in-person instruction.”

He noted there are many opinions on how and when schools should open.

“Fort Worth ISD serves 209 square miles, and there are very different perspectives on this issue, in the different ZIP codes that we serve,” he said.

The Fort Worth ISD is currently planning to return to in-person learning on Oct. 5, but Scribner said the district  would consider an earlier start if COVID numbers continue current trends.

Currently, Scribner said, the district has been busy helping students prepare for virtual learning by providing equipment and connectivity. Every student from 6th to 12th grade has a device, he said.

“That’s 42,000 Chromebooks, 42,000 devices,” he said. “Corresponding, we have also distributed 21,000 hotspots spending tens of millions of dollars. In fact, since the spring, as we have pivoted toward more of a virtual scenario, we’ve spent an additional $19 million on technology for the upper grades (6-12).”

Tarrant County Public Health on Sept. 3 released a school data “dashboard” to help school leaders and residents better understand the COVID-19 metrics in their areas. (See COVID ‘dashboard’ for schools)

Opening schools virtually has exposed the area’s weak spots in terms of broadband access and connectivity across the county, a key component for effective online learning.

“We need a long-term solution in Tarrant County as a whole to this broadband situation so that all ZIP codes, everybody in this city has access,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said at the council’s work session on Sept. 1. “It’s really been pointed out that the digital divide is even more than we all realized and together we formed a team to take a look at this and come up with a robust plan.”

Scribner said the district has come a long way since the sudden shutdown of the spring.

“Last year in the spring, all districts pivoted within a week or two and our response, much like most other districts in Texas and nationwide, was to implement a district wide instructional plan,” he said.

“We remember we were at a stay at home order and we had one instructional plan for the district and given the fact that our schools are rich in diversity with very different levels of socioeconomically and also race, ethnicity, and achievement diversity, we understand that the guidelines this fall will be a framework within which classroom teachers can use their professional judgment and modify lessons, accelerate lessons, as they see fit,” he said.

This fall will be different, Scribner said.

“So it won’t be a one size fits all version that many of us had to implement in a short period of time last spring,” he said. “It will be quite district. School districts really were on their heels in the spring and now we are in a place where we can push forward thinking, planning and moving and moving forward.”

Previous articleGov. Greg Abbott considering legislation to put Austin police under state control after budget cut
Next articleFor California’s big cities, San Diego in a class by itself
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Gov. Greg Abbott considering legislation to put Austin police under state control after budget cut

Texas Tribune -
By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune Sept. 3, 2020 "Gov. Greg Abbott considering legislation...
Read more
Government

Assistant Texas attorney general loses job after report surfaces of racist tweets

Texas Tribune -
By Trinady Joslin, The Texas Tribune Sept. 3, 2020 "Assistant Texas attorney general loses...
Read more
Government

Lawsuit filed against apartment in killing of Botham Jean

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment...
Read more
Education

DFW schools to receive nearly $3 million to support Hispanic, under-represented students

FWBP Staff -
Several schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive a number of federal grants totaling $2,872,100 to serve...
Read more
Government

Public-private-nonprofit funding benefits new Lotus Marsh Boardwalk

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth has received a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to make improvements...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101