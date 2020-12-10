50.5 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Search
Business November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise
BusinessEnergy

November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

By By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
gray and red shopping carts
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

Event: How the West Wins Panel Discussion

Robert Francis -
Event: How the West Wins Panel DiscussionWhen: Friday, Dec. 4Where: Pearl’sWho:   Moderator, Sid Miller, Texas Secretary of AgricultureWestern Caucus Foundation – Darrell Henry, Executive...
Read more
Banking

First American Payment Systems names VP of Information Security and Compliance

FWBP Staff -
First American Payment Systems, a leader in payment technology, has appointed Chuck Springer to the position of Vice President of Information Security and Compliance....
Read more
Technology

GameStop: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Grapevine-based company said it had...
Read more
Government

Six finalists named for Fort Worth police chief position

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth has selected six finalists for the new chief of police, selected from among a pool of more than 50...
Read more
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs.

The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Still, the increase is far below the 0.6% gains in June and July as the country began to reopen after the pandemic throttled economic activity in the spring.

Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months. For November, core inflation was up 0.2%, matching the overall price gain.

Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.

In November, food prices dipped 0.1% while energy prices were up 0.4%. The energy gain reflected increases in electricity and natural gas which offset a 0.4% drop in gasoline prices.

Prices in a number of areas did show increases with airline fares, clothing costs, auto insurance and prices for hotel and motel rooms all rising.

The price for used cars and trucks, medical care and new cars declined in November.

onomy boost ewhen f flat reading in wsous other

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleFort Worth holding company receives support from private investment firm
Next articleGOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson readies 2021 lobbying blitz to bring casinos to Texas

Latest News

Business

GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson readies 2021 lobbying blitz to bring casinos to Texas

Patrick Svitek and Mitchell Ferman -
The casino empire helmed by GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson is zeroing in on Texas. Las Vegas Sands, among the world's largest gaming companies, has set...
Read more
Business

In the no … Patton made baseball history, just misses horse history

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth businessman Bobby Patton, in baseball terms, came up one run short of another milestone Monday when he was outbid by a mere $50,000 for...
Read more
Business

Uber air taxi technology – with DFW partners – sold off to Joby Aviation

Robert Francis -
A day after Uber sold off its autonomous vehicles development arm, the San Francisco-based ride hailing company has also announced its Uber Elevate aerial...
Read more
Business

Changing the playbook: Dallas Cowboys player and wife invest in local early childcare business

Neetish Basnet -
In midst of arduous physical training sessions and hectic mental preparations as he transitioned into a professional football career nine years ago, Jamize Olawale's...
Read more
Business

Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Musk moves to Texas

AP News -
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer Tesla said Tuesday it is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101