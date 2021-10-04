Monday, October 4, 2021
87.3 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEnergy

Valor adds marketing, executive assistant to team

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
laptop computer on glass-top table
Photo by Carlos Muza on Unsplash

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral asset management, oil and gas accounting, process outsourcing and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, announced that it has added Hannah Jones as Director of Marketing and Jill Heagy as Executive Assistant.

“Valor is growing fast, and we are continuing to grow our team with people with quality experience and talent,” said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor.  “Hannah and Jill are great additions; they both have wonderful experience that will add a lot of value to the Valor team.”

Jones brings nearly a decade of experience to her role as Director of Marketing. She previously worked with brands such as Chick-fil-A, Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch and Cook Children’s Health Care System. She has extensive experience in preparing and leading strategies rooted in both traditional and digital marketing tactics. Hannah also spent time working at the Richards Group and iProspect. Jones received a BS in Psychology and a BS in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University.

Heagy brings expertise to the Valor team with her experience in executive support, budget analysis and project management. Heagy previously worked as an executive assistant with Luther King Capital Management for nine years, prior to which she served in analyst and support roles with EDS for eight years.

Previous articleUS LBM acquires North Texas lumber company
Next articleTexas Trust CFO announces plans to retire
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate