Friday, January 15, 2021
New Director of Institutional Mineral Management at Valor

FWBP Staff
Jason Beck

Valor Mineral Management LLC, a mineral asset management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, has announced the addition of Jason Beck, CPL, CTFA as Director of Institutional Mineral Management.

“We are excited to have Jason join the Valor team, he has an extensive background in mineral asset management in the banking industry,” said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor Mineral Management. “His experience in trust, agency and foundation mineral management will be a tremendous asset to our team and aligns with our goal to provide peace of mind to all mineral and royalty owners.”

Beck is a Certified Professional Landman and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor with extensive experience in servicing trusts, agencies and foundations over his career.

He was the Executive Director and Regional Manager of Mineral Asset Management for JPMorgan Chase for 17 years and oversaw all areas of mineral management.

Beck received his BS from West Texas A&M University in Agricultural Business & Economics and holds a Petroleum Land Practice certification from Texas Christian University.

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals Joseph DeWoody and Clifton DuBose. Valor’s team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

