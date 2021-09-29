Anime Convention scheduled for December in Fort Worth

LeftField Media, creators of Anime NYC, announced Sept. 29 the debut of Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll, a new anime experiential event taking place Dec. 3 -5, 2021. at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Anime Frontier’s launch will bring the best and biggest talent and content the Japanese pop culture industry has to offer to the Lone Star State, a news release said.

Anime Frontier will bring leading anime publishers, special guests, and show features from across America and Japan in the three-day event Texas inaugural event.

“Here in the city where the West begins, it’s our honor to bring the best of Japan and introduce tens of thousands to what’s new, exciting, and cool in Tokyo,” Peter Tatara, Show Director of Anime NYC and Anime Frontier, said in the announcement.

“Fort Worth is a perfect representation of American heritage and modern innovation in one amazing community, and we’re deeply thrilled to now showcase the future of Japanese entertainment in its heart. In our seven years of producing conventions, LeftField Media’s fans and publishers have come to expect an experience like none other, and we promise to exceed those expectations with the launch of Anime Frontier,” Tatara said.

He said the event will bring one-of-a-kind activations, premiere experiences, exclusive sneak peeks and more, all brought to life by the top industry innovators, creators, and talent.

Anime Frontier’s title sponsor is anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is the world’s most popular anime brand, connecting a community of more than 120 million registered users and 5 million subscribers.

The Anime Frontier Experience:

– Massive Expo Floor featuring 100+ anime companies, publishers and more. Fans can purchase anime goods and immerse themselves in unique activations directly from the industry leaders and creators, including one of the most popular anime series in the world.

– Meet Your Heroes. Anime fans can meet their favorite celebrity guests in person, snap pictures, and purchase autographs for their collection. Fans may spend a few moments with the English voices from their favorite anime shows, including:

Sean Schemmel (Goku) and Christopher Sabat (Vegeta) from Dragon Ball Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro) from Demon Slayer Bryce Papenbrook (Eren Jaeger) from Attack on Titan Anairis Quiñones (Mirko) from My Hero Academia Max Mittelman (Saitama) from One-Punch Man And many more – Artist Alley with 100+ Fan Artists. Adjacent to the Expo floor, event attendees can enjoy fan art from featured nationally recognized artists, including a select few favorites from North Texas.

– Panels with actors, publishers, premieres and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to Q&A sessions with celebrities; experience publisher panels revealing what’s next in the world of anime and manga; and view screenings, including never before seen trailers, new artwork, and anime films never before shown in Texas.

– Anime Frontier Masquerade. On Saturday, Dec. 4, cosplay takes over the Main Stage with Anime Frontier’s Masquerade. Cosplayers will compete for the chance to win prizes for craftsmanship, showmanship, and, of course, fame, honor, and glory.

– Fans will also experience an Itasha Car Showcase, Video Game Tournaments, Japanese Pachinko, J-Pop DJs and more.

The weekend will culminate with a musical experience.

Originally scheduled for May of year, the inaugural Anime Frontier convention was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first large conference of its kind in the region for more than 18 months.

“Anime NYC brings together over 50,000 fans and the biggest guests and studios in the Japanese pop culture world. We’re excited to now grow this same experience in Texas. We look forward to creating a gathering place in Fort Worth for fans of anime, manga, cosplay, Japanese music, and more,” said Tatara.

“Whether you are an existing anime fan or someone who has always wanted to learn more, Anime Frontier has something for everyone. From our incredible cosplayers to our creators and entertainers who will be in attendance, veteran fans and first-timers are invited to explore and connect with our community,” Tatara said.

ANIME FRONTIER

Dec. 3-5, 2021

Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston St.

Fort Worth, TX 76102

TICKETS:

Three Day Tickets – $45

Friday Ticket – $30

Saturday Ticket – $40

Sunday Ticket – $30

Tickets: https://animefrontier.com/tickets/