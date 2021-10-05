Tuesday, October 5, 2021
85.5 F
Fort Worth
Search
970x250_DM_Leasing
HomeEntertainment & Sports

Former Rangers GM and oldest living former Major League Player dies

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Head and shoulders of Cleveland Indians Eddie Robinson, c. 1947

Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive, died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. at the age of 100.

He began a 13-year Major League career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as General Manager of both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers during his career.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson,” the ball club said in a news release.

“In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing,” the Rangers said.

The Rangers helped Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final spring training visit to Arizona this past February.

“He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end,” the statement said. “The entire Rangers organization sends its thoughts and prayers to his wife, Bette, sons Robby, Marc, Drew, and Paul and the entire Robinson family. For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived.”

Mr. Robinson, who turned 100 on Dec. 15, 2020, was the oldest living former Major League Player at the time of his passing.

He batted .268 with 172 homers and 723 RBI in 1,315 games as a 1B with Cleveland (1942; 46-48; 57), Washington (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia A’s (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit (1957), and Baltimore (1957) as he played with seven of the eight American League clubs at the time. The exception was Boston.

The four-time A.L. All-Star was a member of the Indians’ 1948 World Series champions.

Mr. Robinson went on to enjoy a long career as a MLB Executive and scout, serving as General Manager of the Atlanta Braves (1972-76) and Texas Rangers (1976-82). Born in Paris, Texas, he was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. His autobiography, Lucky Me: My Sixty-Five Years in Baseball was published in 2011.

Services for Mr. Robinson are pending at this time.

Previous articleEx-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate