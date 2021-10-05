Former Rangers GM and oldest living former Major League Player dies

Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive, died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. at the age of 100.

He began a 13-year Major League career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as General Manager of both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers during his career.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson,” the ball club said in a news release.

“In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing,” the Rangers said.

The Rangers helped Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final spring training visit to Arizona this past February.

“He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end,” the statement said. “The entire Rangers organization sends its thoughts and prayers to his wife, Bette, sons Robby, Marc, Drew, and Paul and the entire Robinson family. For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived.”

Mr. Robinson, who turned 100 on Dec. 15, 2020, was the oldest living former Major League Player at the time of his passing.

He batted .268 with 172 homers and 723 RBI in 1,315 games as a 1B with Cleveland (1942; 46-48; 57), Washington (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia A’s (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit (1957), and Baltimore (1957) as he played with seven of the eight American League clubs at the time. The exception was Boston.

The four-time A.L. All-Star was a member of the Indians’ 1948 World Series champions.

Mr. Robinson went on to enjoy a long career as a MLB Executive and scout, serving as General Manager of the Atlanta Braves (1972-76) and Texas Rangers (1976-82). Born in Paris, Texas, he was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. His autobiography, Lucky Me: My Sixty-Five Years in Baseball was published in 2011.

Services for Mr. Robinson are pending at this time.