Friday, August 20, 2021
Fort Worth
Groundbreaking public art event opens this weekend

City of Fort Worth
Published on August 19, 2021

New Stories: New Futures at Pioneer Tower, a free public art event, will feature artwork projected onto the 204-foot-tall Pioneer Tower by international artists 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 20-21. Also included is an exhibition by 10 local and regional new media artists.

Fort Worth Public Art, managed by the Arts Council of Fort Worth, will present groundbreaking public artworks by internationally acclaimed new media artists Refik Anadol and Quayola. The works were commissioned by the City of Fort Worth to be projected on all four sides of historic Pioneer Tower in the Cultural District.

On the same two nights, the Arts Council of Fort Worth and AURORA present an exciting exhibition of new media works by regional artists, curated by Lauren Cross, on the surrounding grounds of Will Rogers Memorial Center. Cross has selected works by artists Nick Bontrager, Ciara Elle Bryant, Angela Faz, Jessica Fuentes, Jeff Gibbons, Jin Ya Huang, Sedrick and Leticia Huckaby, Raul Rodrigues and Bernardo Vallarino.

The event and exhibition are free. Visitors are encouraged to reserve an entry time in advance. Reservations will be discounted to $0 automatically at checkout.

Photo: Ten regional artists have been invited to show their new media works.

City of Fort Worth

