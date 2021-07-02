How to say ‘Happy Birthday America’ and celebrate in Fort Worth

It’s time to say “Happy Birthday, America” and you might add that she doesn’t look bad for 245.

Nathan’s Hot Dog courtesy photo

And this year, unlike last, we can safely gather, per CDC guidelines and celebrate. Try to keep the bottle rocket fights to a minimum, don’t frighten the dogs with unauthorized fireworks and don’t fire live ammunition into the air. Here are some wise words from the city leaders in Fort Worth on the subject. Have a hot dog, such as at Curly’s Frozen Custard on Camp Bowie, where founder and managing partner, Bourke Harvey, is giving away 300 free Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on July 4.

“We were so disappointed that the coronavirus caused safety concerns last year, and we’re still not quite comfortable about placing contestants side by side and gathering a crowd,” says Harvey. “We feel that Curly’s and Nathan’s Famous are synonymous with the 4th of July, so we’re making this special offer – 300 free – hot dogs, that is. We are limiting the offer to one free hot dog for each person in your group so that we can serve as many members of our Curly’s family as possible.”

If you can’t score a free hot dog, there are free fireworks at Panther Island. If you’d like to celebrate a day early, Arlington offers some fireworks on July 3.

If you’d rather stay a little cooler, how about checking out the America Strong concert put on by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at Dickies Arena?

There are plenty more opportunities out there. Check out this list from our partners at What’s Up Fort Worth.