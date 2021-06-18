Pioneer Tower art show scheduled for Aug. 20-21

The Arts Council of Fort Worth and AURORA are partnering to present New Stories: New Futures in conjunction with Fort Worth Public Art’s major installation on Pioneer Tower, curated by DooEun Choi, featuring international artists Refik Anadol and Quayola.

Lauren Cross, curator of the exhibition at the base of Pioneer Tower, selected an impressive roster of 10 North Texas artists working with a wide range of new media approaches for their art installations that will be presented between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 20 and 21, the council said in a news release.

New Stories: New Futures is a uniquely Fort Worth art event featuring historic and modern perspectives, stories, and memories from the region.

Each of the artists’ pieces highlights distinct narratives around the collective experiences of North Texans that complement the video artworks that will be projected onto Pioneer Tower by Refik Anadol and Quayola, which explore memories of Fort Worth and the region’s natural beauty.

“New Stories, New Futures is the culmination of a culturally-interrelated approach and is especially celebratory of the artists I have come to know both in Fort Worth and within the North Texas region. The featured artists share stories in their work of people, themselves, and experiences that are often hidden or overlooked,” Cross said.

The regional artists of New Stories: New Futures:

– Nick Bontrager, Fort Worth, is an interdisciplinary artist whose work and research explores the physical and conceptual nature of the moving image, game-based interactions and exchanges. www.nickbontrager.com – Ciara Bryant, Dallas, is a multidisciplinary artist using photography, video, and installation to explore Black culture in the new millennium. www.ciaraellebryant.com – Angela Faz, Dallas, is a multidisciplinary artist focusing on racial justice, art disruptions, and the reclamation of public space. www.angelafaz.com – Jessica Fuentes, Fort Worth, is an artist, educator, and community advocate working with built structures and projections of home and culture. www.jessicafuentes.com – Jeff Gibbons, Dallas, is an international curator and interdisciplinary artist with extensive regional and international presence who works with video, sculpture, and three-dimensional space. www.jeffgibbons.net – Jin-Ya Huang, Dallas, is an interdisciplinary artist exploring social impact at the intersection of equity, design and social justice, especially for immigrant communities. www.breakbreadbreakborders.com – Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby, Fort Worth, known collectively as Huckaby Studios, is an artist team that represents images of Black families, communities, and culture. www.huckabystudios.com – Raul Rodriguez, Fort Worth, is an artist evaluating and representing Latinx communities and culture surrounding skateboarding, boxing, and Lucha Libre. www.raulrodriguezphoto.com – Bernardo Vallarino, Fort Worth, is an interdisciplinary artist that uses sculpture, installation, and light to highlight diverse human experiences. www.bernardovallarinoart.com “In creating a platform that celebrates our diverse landscape, we are thrilled to present this group of artists from Fort Worth and North Texas alongside two leading international artists in the field of new media,” Arts Council CEO and President Karen Wiley said in the release.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to experience new art forms, discover through the eyes of artists the stories that are part of our history-making, and celebrate the Fort Worth Public Art Program’s 20th anniversary year,” she said.

While the art projected on all four sides of Pioneer Tower is visible across the Cultural District and beyond, visitors will want to spend time within the Pioneer Tower plaza to experience the installation up-close alongside this outdoor, regional exhibition.

The exhibition is free to the public, but visitors must reserve a time in advance. Because the Arts Council of Fort Worth is covering all event expenses, tickets are available through www.NewStoriesNewFutures.org where the price of admission is automatically discounted to $0.00 at checkout.