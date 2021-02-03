49 F
Cowgirl Hall of Fame ceremony delayed

FWBP Staff

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame has announced the completion of its newest project, the Alice Walton Cowgirl Park.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame has made the decision to postpone the 45th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony originally scheduled for spring 2021 to Oct. 26, 2021, at the Dickies Arena, where the museum will welcome five 2021 Inductees and the Patsy Montana Award Recipient.

The change of date was due to ensuring the well-being of visitors, staff, Honorees and volunteers, the museum said in a news release.

“As excited as we are to induct this new class of amazing Honorees, people’s health and safety is our first concern,” said the museum’s executive director, Patricia Riley. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will look forward to a great event in October.”

These incoming Hall of Fame members represent a wide range of cowgirls – from a country music superstar, to a world champion breakaway roper, a renowned artist, cowboy hat designer and an Olympic medalist. The induction class includes Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert.

The Patsy Montana Award Recipient Christina Voros is a cinematographer and has worked on hit series such as Yellowstone.

To read about each 2021 inductee click here.

Induction Luncheon and Ceremony sponsorship opportunities are available at this link.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.

Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs for grades K-12 and adults. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition.

Location and hours:

1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults (ages 13+); $7 for seniors (60+), military, first responders and children (ages 3 to 12) and children 3 and under get in free with paid adult.

For more news and information visit www.cowgirl.net or (call 817) 336-4475 and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

