Cowgirl Hall of Fame ceremony delayed

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame has made the decision to postpone the 45th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony originally scheduled for spring 2021 to Oct. 26, 2021, at the Dickies Arena, where the museum will welcome five 2021 Inductees and the Patsy Montana Award Recipient.

The change of date was due to ensuring the well-being of visitors, staff, Honorees and volunteers, the museum said in a news release.

“As excited as we are to induct this new class of amazing Honorees, people’s health and safety is our first concern,” said the museum’s executive director, Patricia Riley. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will look forward to a great event in October.”

These incoming Hall of Fame members represent a wide range of cowgirls – from a country music superstar, to a world champion breakaway roper, a renowned artist, cowboy hat designer and an Olympic medalist. The induction class includes Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert.

The Patsy Montana Award Recipient Christina Voros is a cinematographer and has worked on hit series such as Yellowstone.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.

Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs for grades K-12 and adults. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It’s Never Just a Horse exhibition.

