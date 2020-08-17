83.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 17, 2020
Real Estate Fort Worth home sales up 28% over July '19
FeaturedReal EstateResidential

Fort Worth home sales up 28% over July ’19

By FWBP Staff
Home sales

Other News

Culture

Fort Worth company to help bring Metallica to drive-in screens

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s Encore Live is ready to help audiences hear Enter Sandman. Metallica has confirmed its return to the...
Read more
Energy

FTS International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $50.7 million, after reporting a profit...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council to discuss possible expansion of Tourism District

FWBP Staff -
Here are some key issues under discussion and actions to be taken at the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Fort Worth City Council Work...
Read more
Culture

SceneShop 2020: ‘Here I Am’ set for Saturday, Aug. 8 on YouTube

FWBP Staff -
No summer edition of Fort Worth's SceneShop in 2020? Unthinkable. On Saturday, August 8, at 8 pm (CST), SceneShop...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth home sales increased 28% year-over-year from July 2019 to 1,576 homes in July 2020. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 6.9% year-over-year to $247,500. 

“We are still seeing a bustling housing market, prices are rising, inventory is low and sales are happening at a brisk pace.” said Shelby Kimball, 2020 President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS. “We expect the inventory to stay low, but do think the summer selling season will be lengthened as schools delay and school start times are less of a factor this year. Also, with such a low inventory it may take time for buyers to find the right property.”

Fort Worth’s monthly housing inventory was 0.7, less than the year prior. The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University cites that 6.5 months of inventory represents a market in which supply and demand for homes is balanced.

Homes spent an average of 39 days on the market, five days more than in July 2019. Additionally, active listings decreased 26.7% to 2,122 listings during the same time frame.

Fort Worth July 2020 Statistics At-A-Glance

  • 1,576 – Homes sold in July 2020, 28% more than July 2019
  • $247,500 – Median price in July 2020, 6.9% more than July 2019
  • 2.0 – Monthly housing inventory in July 2020, .7 less than in July 2019
  • 39 – Average number of days homes spent on the market in July 2020, five days more than July 2019
  • 34 – Average number of days to close in July 2020, one day more than July 2019
Previous articleTrump on the road as Biden prepares for convention show
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Real Estate

Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space

AP News -
By KEN SWEET and LARRY FENN The Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — A renter most of his adult life, Clarence Swann became...
Read more
Real Estate

Report: Median home prices increas 8.2% year-over-year

FWBP Staff -
The national median home price rose 8.2% year over year to $323,800 in July, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), a real estate brokerage....
Read more
Business

Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust

AP News -
By MAE ANDERSON AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Bergmeyer, a design firm in Boston, has erected higher cubicles, told employees to...
Read more
Real Estate

Legacy Housing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.The Bedford-based company said it had net...
Read more
Culture

Mineral Wells course aims to be worth the drive

FWBP Staff -
Holiday Hills Golf Course 4801 U.S. 180 Mineral Wells 76067 (directly across from...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101