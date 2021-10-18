City Council preview for Oct. 19

Published on October 18, 2021

Some highlights of Oct. 19 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the August sales tax update; 2022 tax credit policy proposed changes; homelessness and permanent supportive housing in Fort Worth compared to other Texas cities and proposed initiatives to combat chronic homelessness; monthly development activity report; proposed council-initiated zoning changes for properties in the Evans & Rosedale Urban Village; proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise the Near Southside Design Standards; Police Department update on catalytic converter thefts.

Briefings will cover the proposed federal legislative and administrative program; a proposed tax abatement agreement with RSI North American for a manufacturing operation at 1501 Joel East Road; and Solid Waste Fund residential waste collection services contract recommendation.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will vote on transitioning council aides (district directors) to pensionable positions and reallocating General Fund appropriations by $167,000 for retirement fund contribution costs.

The Council will vote on forgiving a 2003 loan to the Fort Worth Housing Finance Corp. for $615,000 to benefit the Villas of Eastwood Terrace senior apartment complex.

Members will vote on an allocation of $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding and reallocation of $100,000 in Public Events funds and $35,000 in Public Art funds for interpretive plaques at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Mayor Mattie Parker will present a proclamation honoring the 30th anniversary of Citizens on Patrol to Shirley Zertuche.

Park Board Chair Dan Villegas will present the Park & Recreation Advisory Board Annual Report.

The Council will vote on reactivating the Redistricting Task Force and charging it with evaluating proposed district maps, conducting a public hearing and selecting an initial district map for consideration by the Council.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

