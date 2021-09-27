Fort Worth City Council preview for Sept. 28

Some highlights of Sept. 28 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover pension and benefits for council district directors; the local preference program in the procurement of goods and services; Police Department public safety communications; proposed ARPA funding to develop an accelerator services program; proposed contract with CDFI Friendly America LLC to develop a business equity firm capacity-building program; public safety payroll solution recommendation; and response times associated with water main breaks.

Briefings will cover the Mary’s Creek Water Reclamation Facility discharge permit; and strategies for responding to fireworks issues in neighborhoods on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will vote on Payroll Task Force recommendations to resolve repeated challenges associated with the payroll process for public safety personnel.

The Council will vote on an ordinance amending Fire Department staffing to increase the number of authorized civil service positions by 10 to reflect changes in the 2022 budget.

Mayor Mattie Parker will present a proclamation to Misty Wilder of the Health Equity Alliance for Infant Mortality Awareness Month. District 8 Councilmember Chris Nettles will present a proclamation for Tay Day to Natasha Nelson, Atatiana Jefferson’s friends and family.

Members will set regularly scheduled council meetings through December 2022.

Members will consider authorizing the dedication of 11.75 acres of park land in Alliance Park as a natural area/open space, in perpetuity.

The Council will nominate candidates for the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors.

Members will vote on a contract with the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, for $1.78 million for the new fiscal year, for management of the public art program, to support the competitive arts grant program and for operation of the Community Arts Center and Rose Marine Theater.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.