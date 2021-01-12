Crain announces for District 3 Fort Worth council

Michael D. Crain, a partner in Norther Crain Realty and District 3 Director for Councilman Brian Byrd, announced Jan. 12 that he was a candidate for the seat Byrd is cascading to run for mayor of Fort Worth. Crain posted his announcement on Facebook.

District 3 stretches from the TCU campus south to Mira Vista and west to the Walsh ranch development. Crain has been district director for Byrd for four years.

Crain said in the posting that he had been asked over the years about running for public office and thought that he might be able to accomplish more without “being in the public crosshairs.”

“However, I have also said that if it were the right place, at the right time and I was the right person to do the job, then I would not shy away from an opportunity to serve,” Crain said.

“Today, I am proud to announce that Fort Worth is the right place and now is the right time for me to seek the District 3 seat on the Fort Worth City Council,” Crain said. “We face some tough challenges in the coming months as our city continues to grow at unprecedented rates coupled with the ongoing issues with COVID and its effect on our economic recovery.”

Crain is a former Chief of Staff at the United States Embassy in Beijing in the President George W. Bush administration and has also served as an international trade consultant.

His announcement said he also has served a local, state and federal levels including roles for former Fort Worth Mayor Kenneth Barr and former U.S. Rep. Pete Geren, R-Fort Worth, and current U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth.

He serves on the boards of Fort Worth Sister Cities International, LVT Rise, The Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival, The Greatest Gift Catalogue Ever and the Texas Lyceum.

Crain and his wife, Joanna, founded Foodie Philanthropy. That organization partners with local restaurants to raise money for local non-profits.

“As the District 3 Councilman, I want to continue to work to reduce property taxes, increase public safety, address critical city infrastructure needs, strengthen our neighborhoods and provide economic development opportunities across the city,” Crain said in the announcement.

“These are my pledges to you. Will I have all the answers? No. Will I rely on you, the citizen, for input and guidance? Of course. That’s how a democracy works,” Crain said, Crain holds a bachelor of arts in business administration and management from Texas A&M University, a master of business administration from the Rutgers Business School in New Jerzy and a law degree from the Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now the Texas A&M School of Law.

Joanna Crain is Regional Director of Development for IDEA Public Schools. The Crains live in the Tanglewood area of Fort Worth and have two 12-year-old twins, Mackaylee and Mackenzie, who attend Trinity Valley School, and 5-year-old Ainsley, who attend Overton Park Elementary. They are member of 7 City Church on West Lancaster.

Crain was named Philanthropist of the Year by the Fort Worth Business in 2018 Philanthropist of the Year for Foodie Philanthropy.

Crain also operated the now-closed MidiCi Pizza in the Left Bank area.