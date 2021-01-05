59.6 F
Fort Worth Mayor expected to announce political plans on Tuesday

Robert Francis
Mayor Betsy Price
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will hold a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 5, to announce her political plans for the future, specifically whether she will run for another term as mayor.

Price, who became the city’s longest serving mayor when she was re-elected for her fifth consecutive two-year term in 2019, has not announced her plans but rumors are she will not run again. There is also speculation she might seek another office, possibly the position of Tarrant County Judge currently held by Glen Whitley whose term expires in 2022.

If Price does not run for mayor again, the line to replace her looks fairly long. Her opponent from 2019, Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman, has said on Facebook she is planning to run again. Also interested is attorney Dee Kelly Jr. of the Fort Worth law firm Kelly Hart. From the City Council, District 3 council member Brian Byrd and District 9 representative Ann Zadeh are reportedly interested.

Filing for the May elections begins Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 12.

Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

