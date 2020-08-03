Major public artwork to be dedicated

Vase With Nine Flowers, a sculpture in bronze and stainless steel by the renowned artist James Surls, was permanently installed in Fort Worth’s Cultural District in October 2019 in time for the completion of the City’s Montgomery Street improvements and the opening of the new Dickies Arena.



The sculpture will with dedicated at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a live-streamed event. The artwork is on the northeast corner of Lansford Lane and Montgomery Street adjacent to the Western Heritage Parking garage, the Arts Council of Fort Worth said in a news release.

The sculpture is accessible for walk up and drive by viewing at any time.



Surls is a major artist who built his career in Texas and whose work fits the character of the Cultural District. Acquired through a direct purchase process, Vase With Nine Flowers was completed in 2015 and selected from among several appropriate outdoor Surls’ sculptures.

Standing 17 feet high and 6 ½ feet wide, the abstracted floral sculpture in Surls’ characteristic style provides an aesthetic and meaningful focal point along Montgomery Street, a gateway into the Cultural District, the Will Rogers Memorial Complex, and the new Dickies Arena, the Arts Council said.

The artist’s studio delivered the artwork to Fort Worth, and the installation was handled by Displays LLC, a local art-handling company with expertise in large-scale sculptural installations. The City’s Park and Recreation Department provided landscaping to integrate the work into the site.

Due to public health and safety concerns, please attend the event from the comfort and safety of your home or office.

Watch the event live-streamed on FWPA’s Facebook and Instagram beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The City of Fort Worth’s TV channel will also be capturing the event on video so it can be available for viewing on the City’s YouTube channel.

