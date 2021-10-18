Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Sewer main improvements coming to Bluebonnet Circle area

City of Fort Worth
🕐 1 min read

Published on October 18, 2021

In November, the Fort Worth Water Department will begin work to install an 8-inch sewer main inside Bluebonnet Circle, as well as on South University Drive and West Biddison Street.

An existing, deteriorated 8-inch sewer main that is just east of Bluebonnet Circle, between Park Ridge Boulevard and West Biddison Street, will be abandoned. This line is behind businesses that front Bluebonnet Circle.

The project is in an area bound by the alley behind Circle C Cleaners and Mellow Mushroom to the north, Mission Street to the east, Bluebonnet Circle to the south and Rogers Avenue to the west. The project is in City Council District 9 and impacts the Bluebonnet Hills Neighborhood Association.

This project is part of the TCU Area Lead Replacement and Infrastructure Improvement project. View the project page on the city website. 

To learn more, contact Project Manager Suby Varughese via email or at 817-392-7803.

a map of the construction area

City of Fort Worth

