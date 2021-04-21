Tarrant County, HSC open vaccination site at Ridgmar Mall

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC) and Tarrant County is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday, April 21 at Ridgmar Mall.

The site will be located in space formerly occupied by H&M clothing and operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday to make available evening hours to people who are unable to get vaccinated during the day.

People who wish to receive their vaccine at Ridgmar Mall or another HSC-Tarrant County location can choose the day and time of their appointment through a new registration portal at tarrantcountystrong.com.

“The vaccine site at Ridgmar Mall is a convenient location with evening hours available to people who cannot get vaccinated during the day, whether that is because of employment, child care or transportation issues,” said Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC Chief Strategy Officer. “By registering through tarrantcountystrong.com, people can choose the day and time of their appointment so they can plan ahead and be prepared to get their vaccination.”

The new vaccination site is part of a collaboration between HSC and Tarrant County to expand access to the vaccine in historically underserved and hard-to-reach communities. Two other vaccine sites have already opened at Brighter Outlook Inc., 4910 Dunbar St., a facility operated by the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Fort Worth, and at the Saginaw Recreation Center, 633 W. McLeroy Blvd. in northern Tarrant County. Tarrant County allocates the vaccine doses for the sites. With the opening of the Ridgmar Mall site, HSC anticipates building the capacity to administer more than 10,000 doses each week.

“I’m just glad we’re reaching out to the public and we’re able furnish something in the western part of Fort Worth,” said Tarrant County Precinct 4 Commissioner J.D. Johnson.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called the new vaccination site “terrific news” for residents west and southwest of Fort Worth and a great example of HSC and Tarrant County’s collaborative efforts to create more opportunities to get shots in arms.

"Everyone has a busy schedule with work and family obligations, but by creating more options for appointment times and locations, HSC is helping to remove the obstacles that may be keeping people in our community from getting their vaccine," Mayor Price said.