Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing; Tarrant County reports 22 deaths Sunday

by AP News.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

Data from Johns Hopkins shows that more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2.8 million Texans have completed their vaccinations. That’s almost 10 percent of the state’s population.

On Sunday, Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported 22 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Grand Prairie who exceeded 90, three women and two men from Fort Worth in their 80s, a woman from Forest Hill in her 80s, a man from Southlake in his 70s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 70s, two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Grapevine in her 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, a woman from Arlington in her 40s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 30s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 3,119 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 236,359 people have recovered.