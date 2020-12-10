59 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Six finalists named for Fort Worth police chief position

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The City of Fort Worth has selected six finalists for the new chief of police, selected from among a pool of more than 50 applicants for the position. Strategic Government Resources has been working with city leadership in conducting a national search for the new police chief.

Current Chief Ed Kraus announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Choosing the individual who will lead our police department is one of the most important hiring decisions we have to make,” City Manager David Cooke said in a news release.

Details on the interview process and when the candidates will be introduced to the community will be provided to the City Council on Tuesday.

Meet the six finalists:

Wendy Baimbridge

Since March 2017, Baimbridge has been assistant chief of the Houston Police Department. Her tenure with HPD started in 1992. She has a master of arts degree in sociology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Houston.

Troy Gay

Gay has been with the Austin Police Department since 1991 and has served as assistant chief at the department since January 2013. Gay has a bachelor degree from Texas State University, performed graduate work in criminal justice at the University of Virginia and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Christopher C. Jones

Jones has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Since February 2020, he has been assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department.

Derick D. Miller

Miller has 28 years of service with the Carrollton Police Department and has served as Chief of Police there since November 2017. He has a master of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia.

Neil Noakes

Noakes has a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University and a bachelor degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University. Since March 2019, he has been deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Julie A. Swearingin

Swearingin is assistant chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. She has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

