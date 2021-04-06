71.6 F
Price walking, talking and rolling through final month in office

Robert Francis
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price speaks to FWBP on Zoom call

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will be banging her gavel as leader of the city for the last time soon after the race to succeed her is settled in a matter of weeks. The mayoral election will be held May 1 and a runoff, which is likely with multiple candidates on the ballot, would be held June 5.

As Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor she has been center stage since winning her first term in 2011. As she leaves, she is maintaining a high profile locally and nationally, from an appearance on Face the Nation to an interview on Fortitude, the podcast from The Fort Worth Business Press.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, Price will begin a final walk-and-roll through the city with a series of four rolling and walking town hall events concluding April 28. Check out the schedule here.

She will also take the stage with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith for a conversation on Thursday, April 22, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Check it out here.

Where will Price go from here? We’ll be watching.

Check out our interview with Price here.

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

