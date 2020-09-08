88.9 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
News Texas governor renews virus disaster declaration
News

Texas governor renews virus disaster declaration

By AP News
Greg Abbott

Other News

Government

National Democratic group to spend $6.2 million in effort to flip the Texas House

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Sept. 8, 2020 "National Democratic group to spend...
Read more
Government

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's office in Texas says "several" boats sank Saturday while taking part...
Read more
News

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

AP News -
By MATT SEDENSKY AP National Writer The torrid coronavirus summer across the Sun Belt is easing after two disastrous...
Read more
News

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

AP News -
By MELINDA DESLATTE and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Laura...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended the state’s disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state approaches nearly 13,500 deaths.

When Abbott first issued his emergency order on March 13, state officials hadn’t yet reported any confirmed deaths. Abbott has renewed his order every 30 days since and did again Monday.

Although hospitalizations for COVID-19 have steady declined since a peak in mid-July, Abbott said Texans should remain vigilant in helping to prevent virus spread.

“I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands,” Abbott said. “Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”

Texas health officials on Monday reported the state has had more than 640,000 virus infections with about 3,500 currently hospitalized.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

Previous articleCompanies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards
Next articleCongress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall resigns following criticisms of protest response

Texas Tribune -
By Juan Pablo Garnham, The Texas Tribune Sept. 8, 2020 "Dallas Police Chief Reneé...
Read more
Education

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

AP News -
By JUAN LOZANO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Students across the U.S. ran...
Read more
News

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/ Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congress will launch an investigation into sexual...
Read more
Health Care

Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards

AP News -
By LINDA A. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer The top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines...
Read more
Government

National Democratic group to spend $6.2 million in effort to flip the Texas House

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Sept. 8, 2020 "National Democratic group to spend...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101