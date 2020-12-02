47.9 F
Texas may receive enough coronavirus vaccine doses for 700,000 people in December, Gov. Greg Abbott says

By Edgar Walters
blue and white plastic bottle
Covid-19 Vaccine Bottle Mockup (does not depict actual vaccine). Photo by unsplash.com/@schludit

Edgar Walters

by Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune.

Texas could receive coronavirus vaccine doses to immunize up to 700,000 Texans in December, assuming U.S. health officials approve coronavirus vaccine candidates from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised to send Texas as many as 1.4 million doses of forthcoming vaccines in the month of December, Abbott said. The vaccines require two doses per person, and state health officials have said health care workers will be first in line.

Abbott said the vaccine candidates would likely arrive in Texas the week of Dec. 14.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a news release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”


