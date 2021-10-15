6 Stones revitalizes 800th neighborhood home with visit from ‘Duck Dynasty’ star

This Saturday will mark the 800th home that Bedford-based 6 Stones Mission Network has revitalized in Hurst, Euless, Bedford, and Grapevine since 2009 during the organization’s semi-annual CPR (Community Powered Revitalization) events.

The two-day event is highlighted by an appearance by Duck Dynasty star, Uncle Si, who will address the 280 volunteers on Saturday mornings.

“Our mission is to be a catalyst of Hope transforming lives, homes and communities,” says 6 Stones Executive Director Jennifer Leney. “During this Fall blitz we are revitalizing 19 homes. Among these will be the home at 304 Bellaire in Hurst, which will be No. 800 for us.”

The revitalization projects include painting, landscaping, trimming trees, replacing rotting wood, installing new siding, fencing, and removing debris. Beneficiaries are elderly, disabled and veterans that are physically and financially unable to maintain the exterior of their homes. City governments identify homeowners to 6 Stones that are vetted for qualifications.

“Most of our neighbors are embarrassed and do not like asking for help.” continues Leney. “In this program, many do not have to. This year’s event is smaller in scale than in past years due to the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, we regularly had massive crowds of 1,000 or more. However, several hundred of our volunteers work for large employers that are not allowing employees to participate in public gatherings. We certainly respect their decision and we’re thankful for their support. We are incredibly grateful for the almost 300 volunteers who are helping us this weekend. Many of our volunteers are so committed that they have served for YEARS. These are volunteers helping people they don’t know.”

Leney reported that earlier on Friday she was in Grapevine and a neighbor who has never heard about 6 Stones saw the program and wants to come serve his fellow neighbor by volunteering. Organizers have seen this in EVERY single blitz. When neighbors serve neighbors, the whole community is uplifted.

A broad number of businesses, city employees, nonprofit service organizations, churches, and individuals volunteer to help struggling homeowners make necessary exterior home repairs.

Volunteers are not required to be skilled craftspersons, but those who are art particularly valuable. There are roles that volunteers with limited skills can still fulfill and provide valuable service.

“We are especially grateful to Dalworth Restoration for playing such a lead role in this fall blitz as well as their community minded impact year after year, “adds Leney. She concluded by saying that a goal of CPR is “to strengthen, grow and revitalize our community, one home and one family at a time. Right now, people need Hope more than ever! That is the underlying motivation of most people who serve.”