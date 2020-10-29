41.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 29, 2020
News Robert Francis: Saying goodbye
NewsOpinion

Robert Francis: Saying goodbye

By Robert Francis
yellow flower on brown wooden table
Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

AP News -
By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology WriterBOSTON (AP) — Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County indicts 4 for elder fraud

FWBP Staff -
The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that three men and one woman have been indicted on charges of engaging...
Read more
News

Rice Tilley Jr.: June 21, 1936-Oct. 28, 2020

Paul Harral -
Rice Tilley Jr. courtesy Longtime Fort Worth lawyer and leader Rice Tilley died Wednesday morning, reportedly of complications of COVID-19. He...
Read more
News

Robert Francis: Saying goodbye

Robert Francis -
Sad breaking news Longtime Fort Worth lawyer and leader Rice Tilley died Wednesday morning, reportedly of ...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Sad breaking news

Longtime Fort Worth lawyer and leader Rice Tilley died Wednesday morning, reportedly of  complications of COVID-19. He was a political, legal and civic force in Fort Worth for his entire life.
Mr. Tilley practiced law with two of Fort Worth’s premier law firms – Law, Snakard & Gambil and later with Haynes and Boone. The Fort Worth Business Press honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Power Attorney event.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Rice Tilley Jr.: June 21, 1936-Oct. 28, 2020

An Old Five and Dimer goes home

I’m just an old chunk of coal but I’m gonna be a diamond some day

I’m gonna grow and glow till I’m so blue pure perfect

I’m gonna put a smile on everybody’s face

I’m gonna kneel and pray every day lest I should become vain along the way

I’m just an old chunk of coal now Lord but I’m gonna be a diamond some day

  • “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” Billy Joe Shaver

If Billy Joe Shaver had just written that chorus, he would have a place in Texas music history, but he wrote a lot more, like “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” and “Old Five and Dimers Like Me.” The Corsicana-born Shaver died Wednesday at 81.

Like Jerry Jeff Walker, who died on Sunday, Shaver wasn’t a big star, but he was well-respected by those more famous, like Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare and Tom T. Hall.

Shaver’s lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He went to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer by Bare’s publishing company. Shaver’s life wasn’t easy. He lost his son, longtime guitarist Eddy Shaver, who died at age 38 of a heroin overdose in 2000.

If you’re a fan of Texas music, Shaver’s songs are worth seeking out.

Corsicana-born outlaw country artist Billy Joe Shaver dead at 81

Big 10-4 on new technology

If you’re a fan of waving at truckers as they fly down the freeway, you might get a surprise up around Alliance way.

On Wednesday, TuSimple, a self-driving technology company that focuses on heavy-duty trucks, announced it would take a spot at AllianceTexas’ Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) in north Fort Worth.

The MIZ was launched last year as a first-of-its-kind “do tank” in collaboration with Deloitte, leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment to create a digital and physical commercialization environment for partner companies.

So if you see a truck and grab a CB to radio the “driver” and say “Keep the rubber side down and the bugs off your glass” you could be talking to an empty cab. You may see the TuSimple trucks doing tests as soon as next year.

Self-driving tech company opening location in Alliance

South Fort Worth is getting some more industrial space. VanTrust Real Estate LLC, a full-service commercial real estate development company, recently broke ground on a 75-acre Fort Worth Logistics Hub in south Fort Worth consisting of Two Phases. Phase One is a 670,941-square-foot speculative logistics project that will be delivered in July 2021. Phase Two will follow closely behind with a 606,480 square foot building. Located just off Interstate 35 on Risinger Road and south of Interstate 20, the Logistics Hub provides excellent highway access and visibility.

VanTrust building 75-acre logistics hub in South Fort Worth
Previous articleFormer DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique
Next articleRice Tilley Jr.: June 21, 1936-Oct. 28, 2020

Latest News

Government

Tarrant County indicts 4 for elder fraud

FWBP Staff -
The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that three men and one woman have been indicted on charges of engaging...
Read more
News

Rice Tilley Jr.: June 21, 1936-Oct. 28, 2020

Paul Harral -
Rice Tilley Jr. courtesy Longtime Fort Worth lawyer and leader Rice Tilley died Wednesday morning, reportedly of complications of COVID-19. He...
Read more
Energy

Texas Republicans highlight energy issues as a closing argument of campaign

Texas Tribune -
By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune Oct. 28, 2020 "Texas Republicans highlight energy issues...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris to visit Rio Grande Valley, Fort Worth and Houston during Texas campaign swing Friday

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels, The Texas Tribune Oct. 28, 2020 "Kamala Harris to visit Rio Grande...
Read more
News

Ex-Fort Worth officer’s trial set for next year in woman’s death

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August trial date for a white former police officer...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101